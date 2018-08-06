RACINE — Two Racine men are facing charges after allegedly breaking into a man’s home, hitting him and stealing his shotgun.
Lequan T. Byles, 37, of the 4900 block of Taylor Avenue is charged with felony counts of burglary, arming self with a dangerous weapon, robbery with the use of force and possession of a firearm by a felon, as a repeat offender.
Isaiah J. McGlorn, 19, of the 4700 block of Indian Hills Drive in Mount Pleasant is charged with felony robbery with the use of force, as a party to a crime.
According to the criminal complaint:
On June 23, officers were dispatched for a theft of a firearm call. At around 11:30 p.m. that day, a victim said he was bringing his shotgun from his car to his home in the 1200 block of South Memorial Drive. The gun’s case, he said, made it easy to determine that a gun was inside. He put the shotgun in the basement of his home.
While lying in his bed later that night, he heard two people outside talking about his shotgun. He left his room to go to the basement and saw two unknown men entered the open door of his apartment. The first suspect stood in the hallway outside holding the door open while the second demanded to see his shotgun.
The victim said the second suspect grabbed the gun and struck the victim in the stomach, where he had recently had surgery. The second suspect wrestled the gun away from him, and both suspects fled outside.
The victim told his brother his gun was stolen, so the victim’s brother ran outside and saw McGlorn and his brother running south on South Memorial Drive.
The victim’s brother knows McGlorn from previous contacts with him. The victim said the same two men stole his pistol about three weeks ago, but he did not call police.
The victim said he and his brother found the suspects near a red van or SUV. As they drove by, the victim and his brother saw McGlorn and two other men reach into their waistbands as if they were going to pull out weapons. The victim decided to leave the area so as to not get shot.
The victim was shown a photo lineup and identified McGlorn as the first suspect. Investigation determined Byles was the second suspect.
On Monday, Byles appeared in court. As of Monday afternoon, he was in custody and being held on a $5,000 cash bond, online records showed. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 15 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
McGlorn entered a not-guilty plea in the case on Aug. 1. He remains in custody on a $500 cash bond, online records showed. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 25 at the Law Enforcement Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.