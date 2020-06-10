Racine mayor announces 'immediate actions on police reform'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — Joining in with city leaders across the country following weeks of protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd, Racine Mayor Cory Mason announced a litany of "immediate actions on police reform" Wednesday afternoon.

Among the actions are requiring all members of the Racine Police Department to undergo implicit bias training, to have every police department policy shared online with the public, and establishing the Mayor's Task Force on Police Reform that will review the police department's use of force policies.

Mason also said that the city is calling on "neighboring communities" and the Racine County Sheriff's Office to "take action to gather community input about law enforcement in their respective jurisdictions and to reform their own law tactics, policies, and procedures."

In a statement, Mason said, “Across the nation, we are having a long overdue conversation about race and policing in America. Racism is structural and institutional, and it is incumbent on us to eliminate it in all its forms."

READ THE FULL RELEASE FROM THE MAYOR'S OFFICE BELOW:

Today Mayor Cory Mason announced the first meaningful actions to reform the Racine Police Department to better build trust, transparency, and accountability to the people it serves.