Racine mayor, 13 aldermen declare opposition to placing new juvenile facility in city

RACINE — Thirteen of the City of Racine’s 15 aldermen, as well as Mayor Cory Mason, have come out officially in opposition to the county’s plan to build its planned juvenile detention center on Taylor Avenue.
“No matter how nice this facility looks, it will still be a jail for youth, and we do not want more of our community’s youth and their families to see and internalize a jail for children as ‘normal’ in their neighborhoods or as something that their City leadership supports or endorses,” a letter issued Monday, signed by the 13 aldermen and Mason, states.
Their opposition doesn’t have any legal power. The county already owns the property and thus can build on it without city approval.
In a three-page letter issued Monday and signed by Mason and the 13 aldermen — City Council President John Tate II, Jeff Coe, Mollie Jones, Edwin Santiago, Jennifer Levie, Maurice Horton, Marcus T. West, Trevor Jung, Sam Peete, Mary Land, Natalia Taft, Jason Meekma, and Melissa Lemke — the group voiced that it still supports the construction of the facility: which would modernize youth incarceration in the county with a focus on rehabilitation and not imprisonment.
The current facility was constructed with an emphasis on incarceration, having been nearly devoid of windows with a primarily concrete construction on the fourth floor of the Racine County Dennis Kornwolf Service Center, 1717 Taylor Ave.
County Executive Jonathan Delagrave did not publicly respond to the letter Monday.
“I would refer you to our previous statements on this matter and the County Exec’s comments at the Dec. 15 city council meeting. We have no further comment," Mark Schaaf, spokesman for the county, said in an email.
The plan
For the planned facility, the county purchased the long-vacant Brannum Lumber property across the street from the Kornwolf Service Center. The Brannum site could become a parking lot, with the new juvenile facility being built next to the Kornwolf Service Center; or the new facility could be built on the Brannum site.
Mason and the 13 aldermen specifically took issue with the county choosing to “locate a 70,000 square foot youth detention facility in the heart of the City of Racine” without getting an OK from city leaders.
“This facility would replace an existing facility but create a third, free-standing, incarcerating facility within the City limits,” the letter stated; the first two facilities are the Racine County Jail and the state-run Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility.
The letter continues: “And this new facility would detain youth not only from Racine County, but according to your grant application to the state, also from all of our Southeastern Wisconsin neighboring counties … while we heard and appreciate your desire to get this facility to ‘zero detentions’ of Racine County youth, there are no guarantees that you can accomplish that goal and instead, it is far more probable that this new facility will ultimately house both Racine County youth and dozens of youth in crisis from all of our surrounding counties.”
Delagrave argued that placing the facility in the city would be better for families of inmates who live in Racine, since visiting their child would be easier.
“Creating barriers to get to a site outside of Racine, where potentially 95% of our kids are based, is not OK,” Delagrave said in December during a meeting with Racine’s City Council
Delagrave pointed out that the county wanted the facility to be accessible via public transportation, even though a number of residents of the facility would come from miles away in the surrounding counties.
Monday’s letter also took note of Delagrave’s 95% statement, since it was inconsistent with prior claims that less than half of the youths currently at the existing facility are from the City of Racine.
Opposition unforeseen
County Board Supervisor Nick Demske, who served on the county committee that assisted in planning for the community and whose district is in the City of Racine, said in a Monday phone interview that had he been aware that city leadership hadn’t been informed about the county’s plan for locating the facility, he would not have voted in favor of accepting a $40 state grant in November.
“If I knew there was such a lack of support (from city leadership) … I wouldn’t have voted for it. That’s not to say that it’s not the right direction still, but that would’ve been a major sticking point,” Demske said. “I definitely did not know that city leadership was not aware of that (planned location).”
That vote to accept the grant nearly was delayed, as Supervisor Fabi Maldonado had motioned to have the vote pushed back a few weeks in order to get more community input, but his motion didn’t get enough support to be passed.
When asked what could be next for the project — i.e. will the county push forward or look to amend its plans despite having already spent $290,000 on the Brannum Lumber property — Demske said “It’s pretty unclear, frankly … There’s not even shovels in the ground yet.”
He concluded: “To do this, you definitely need the community’s buy-in on it.”
Racial inequities
“It seems like this new facility will create new challenges to achieving equity, instead of moving us closer to our shared goals around equity,” the letter states. “The construction of this facility in a key corridor, in the middle of a residential neighborhood, and within blocks of one of our Community Schools at Knapp Elementary, would also represent a significant step back from the progress we have been working to achieve to stabilize and enhance this diverse City neighborhood.”
The opposition effort is being led by Common Council President John Tate II; the Brannum property is inside the district he represents.
“Just as importantly,” the letter continues, “we are troubled by the message that placing this new facility in the City of Racine would send to our residents.
The City is focused on tackling systemic racial inequities and disparities that have plagued our community for too long,” the aldermen’s letter states. “Our efforts to ensure opportunity and advancement for our African American and Latinx residents are not furthered by the construction of a new detention facility within the City limits that we fear — and that data unfortunately indicates — will overwhelmingly detain African American and Latinx youth.”
The city’s population is much more racially diverse than the county as a whole. Racine County’s racial makeup (with the City of Racine included) is 83% Caucasian, 12% Black and 14% Hispanic or Latino; the population of the City of Racine alone, however, is 65% Caucasian, 23% Black and 22% Hispanic or Latino, according to U.S. Census data.
Disparities between races are also particularly pronounced in the city. The median income of African American households in the City of Racine is less than 40% of the average white household, the Black unemployment rate is double that of the white population, and Black people from Racine are almost 10 times more likely to go to prison than white people from Racine, according to official data and a study from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
After ranking the Racine area as the second worst city for Black Americans in 2019, Wall Street 24/7 — a data-focused company that publishes a list of "The Worst Cities for Black Americans" yearly — ranked Racine as the third worst in 2020.