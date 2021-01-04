Racine mayor, 13 aldermen declare opposition to placing new juvenile facility in city

The signers

The 13 Racine aldermen who have signed a letter opposing placing a new county-run juvenile facility in the city are John Tate II, Jeff Coe, Mollie Jones, Edwin Santiago, Jennifer Levie, Maurice Horton, Marcus T. West, Trevor Jung, Sam Peete, Mary Land, Natalia Taft, Jason Meekma and Melissa Lemke.

The only two who did not sign were Henry Perez and Jeffrey Peterson.