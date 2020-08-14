Racine man's vehicle allegedly neared 120 mph in chase, struck digital message board

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DOVER — A Racine man allegedly exceeded 120 miles per hour in a police chase and reportedly struck a digital message board.

Joseph M. Grana, 32, of the 800 block of Sycamore Avenue, is charged with felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee or elude a deputy, and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate with detectable amount of restricted controlled substance in blood causing injury, operating while intoxicated causing injury and reckless driving causing injury.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, a Racine County Sheriff's Office deputy was assigned to patrol in the Town of Dover when he observed the headlights of a vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 75 from Highway 11. The vehicle's speed was tracked on the deputy's radar and it quickly rose from the low 30s up to 57 mph in a 35 mph zone.

The deputy immediately turned around to stop the vehicle for the speed violation and, once turned around, noticed the vehicle appeared to be accelerating. The deputy increased his speed to over 70 mph and was not gaining on the speeding car. He increased his speed again and was still not gaining on the vehicle so he turned on the squad's emergency lights and sirens hoping the operator would yield.