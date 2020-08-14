Racine man's vehicle allegedly neared 120 mph in chase, struck digital message board

DOVER — A Racine man allegedly exceeded 120 miles per hour in a police chase and reportedly struck a digital message board.
Joseph M. Grana, 32, of the 800 block of Sycamore Avenue, is charged with felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee or elude a deputy, and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate with detectable amount of restricted controlled substance in blood causing injury, operating while intoxicated causing injury and reckless driving causing injury.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Monday, a Racine County Sheriff's Office deputy was assigned to patrol in the Town of Dover when he observed the headlights of a vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 75 from Highway 11. The vehicle's speed was tracked on the deputy's radar and it quickly rose from the low 30s up to 57 mph in a 35 mph zone.
The deputy immediately turned around to stop the vehicle for the speed violation and, once turned around, noticed the vehicle appeared to be accelerating. The deputy increased his speed to over 70 mph and was not gaining on the speeding car. He increased his speed again and was still not gaining on the vehicle so he turned on the squad's emergency lights and sirens hoping the operator would yield.
The deputy was still in sight of the vehicle and approximately a quarter of a mile behind it. The chase continued northbound passing Highway A (Plank Road), where the deputy found he was travelling 119 mph and finally gaining on the vehicle. While the deputy was closing in, he was able to observe the pursued vehicle swerving left and right several times. He then saw the vehicle cross well over the center line three times, ride the fog line, cross over the white fog line and nearly enter the gravel shoulder.
Losing control
As they reached the roundabout, the pursued vehicle traveled up on the raised curb and traveled over the red paved portion.
The vehicle traveled down a portion of the roadway that was to be closed to traffic as there were two large traffic barricades. The driver steered between them and lost control. The vehicle rode up another raised curb and entered a 4- foot strip of grass between the roadway and paved sidewalk. The vehicle continued traveling on the grass and sidewalk past the entrance to Beaumont Park. The vehicle turned left in an attempt to re-enter the roadway and struck a large, orange, lighted digital message board sign with the front end of the vehicle.
The impact drove the sign backwards about 6 to 8 feet and flipped it over. The vehicle continued rolling slowly another 10-15 yards and stopped in the center median of Highway S. Deputies arrived and identified the driver as Grana and as he opened the driver's door deputies noticed a blue glass pipe in the driver's door pouch. A female from the front passenger seat complained about left knee and arm pain.
Grana said he failed to stop because his driver's license was suspended and he recently got out of jail. When asked if he could see or hear the lights and sirens, Grana said "I couldn't see the roundabout because of your lights and sirens."
The deputy noticed signs of impairment while speaking to Grana. He appeared lethargic even after exiting the vehicle and was sitting on the ground for several minutes. His speech was slow and slurred and he appeared to be dosing off while waiting for rescue personnel to assess him. He slumped over and seemed barely able to answer questions without nearly falling asleep.
When asked about the pipe, Grana admitted it was his. He said he smoked "yesterday at around 11 a.m." He denied using marijuana or any other drugs during the incident. Grana also claimed he bought the vehicle from someone on Facebook but wasn't able to provide any documents for it.
A preliminary court hearing is set for Grana for Aug. 20 via Zoom or teleconference, online court records indicate. He remained in custody as of Friday at the County Jail.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 13
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jacob J Bahling
Jacob J Bahling, 800 block of College Avenue, Racine, substantial batter (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Andrew J Bennington
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Andrew J Bennington, Chicago, Illinois, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Kimberly McCullough
Kimberly (aka "Black") McCullough, 1600 block of Sixteenth Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), possession of THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place, obstructing an officer.
Antoinette D Conner
Antoinette D Conner, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Regina M Cox
Regina (aka Re-Re Peterson) M Cox, 1600 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Laquis L Dawkins
Laquis L Dawkins, 800 block Valerie Court, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Nathan I Garza
Nathan I Garza, 3000 block of Gillen Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Richard A Janusz
Richard (aka Ronald Hanson) A Janusz, Greenfield, Wisconsin, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Nathan N Meyer
Nathan N Meyer, 4400 block of 56th Street, Kenosha, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
Heather C Santana
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Heather C Santana, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
