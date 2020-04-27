Racine man with domestic warrant tazed after trying to flee

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly tried to flee from an officer after being confronted regarding multiple warrants for his arrest.

Breon Jackson, 25, of the 1000 block of Mayfair Drive, was charged with obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint: A Racine Police Department officer observed Jackson, who was known to have an active felony warrant, in the 500 block of Three Mile Road.

Upon approaching Jackson and telling him not to go anywhere, Jackson responded by saying “what,” and when told not to run, Jackson ran. Jackson ran across Three Mile Road and into a parking lot where he was tased and taken into custody.

Breon Jackson

Jackson

Jackson has counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, both with domestic abuse assessments, from Sept. 18 where he allegedly threw the mother of his infant twins to the ground and broke her car’s rear window by repeatedly smashing a bike on it.

Jackson also has counts of misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, both with domestic abuse assessments, from Nov. 6 where he drove over to the victim’s house to watch the two children they parent together and a fight broke out.

The victim allegedly threw the first punch, and Jackson retaliated by picking her up by the neck twice, once in the basement and once in the backyard, before leaving the scene.

A cash bond for $300 has been set for Jackson, according to online records. Jackson has a status conference set for June 23.

