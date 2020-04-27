Racine man with domestic warrant tazed after trying to flee

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly tried to flee from an officer after being confronted regarding multiple warrants for his arrest.
Breon Jackson, 25, of the 1000 block of Mayfair Drive, was charged with obstructing an officer.
According to a criminal complaint: A Racine Police Department officer observed Jackson, who was known to have an active felony warrant, in the 500 block of Three Mile Road.
Upon approaching Jackson and telling him not to go anywhere, Jackson responded by saying “what,” and when told not to run, Jackson ran. Jackson ran across Three Mile Road and into a parking lot where he was tased and taken into custody.
Jackson has counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, both with domestic abuse assessments, from Sept. 18 where he allegedly threw the mother of his infant twins to the ground and broke her car’s rear window by repeatedly smashing a bike on it.
Jackson also has counts of misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, both with domestic abuse assessments, from Nov. 6 where he drove over to the victim’s house to watch the two children they parent together and a fight broke out.
The victim allegedly threw the first punch, and Jackson retaliated by picking her up by the neck twice, once in the basement and once in the backyard, before leaving the scene.
A cash bond for $300 has been set for Jackson, according to online records. Jackson has a status conference set for June 23.
Today's mugshots: April 27
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Robert L Leo Jr.
Robert L Leo Jr., 2900 block of Chicory Road, Racine, resisting an officer, battery to a law enforcement officer.
Michael L Wells Jr.
Michael L Wells Jr., 1100 block of Kewaunee Street, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Tyree S Carter
Tyree S Carter, 1900 block of 16th Street, Racine, negligent handling of a weapon, discharge firearm within 100 yards of a building.
Breon A Jackson
Breon A Jackson, 1000 block of Mayfair Drive, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer.
Jonathan Edward Starkey
Jonathan Edward Starkey, 27800 block of Apple Road, Waterford, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.