Racine man with bat allegedly yelled at two girls, accidentally hit one

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged after allegedly yelling at two young girls while holding a baseball bat and apparently accidentally hit one of the girls.

Lazarick L. Riley, 49, of the 3000 block of 16th Street, was charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon and four counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 12:58 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the area of 16th Street and West Boulevard in reference to a man yelling at two 7-9 year old girls while holding a bat.

Upon arrival, the officers located Riley lying in the front yard of a residence with a metal bat on the ground next to him. The officers observed that Riley smelled of intoxicants and had thick-tongued speech and labored motor skills.

He was belligerent and argumentative with officers and they believed he was under the influence of alcohol. Riley denied consuming alcohol and that he was just at court that morning for his two open cases.

Officers spoke to a witness who stated he was watching the two girls as they were playing in the garage with their toys.