Racine man wins $38.1 million verdict against Hyundai

RACINE — A Racine man who was paralyzed after a Caledonia crash in 2015 was awarded a $38.1 million verdict by 12 Racine County jurors Wednesday, after they agreed that the seat in the man's 2013 Hyundai Elantra caused the bulk of his injuries.

Its a moment that 67-year-old Edward Vanderventer has been waiting for since July 31, 2015 — the day of the crash.

"I'm very happy with the sense of justice the jury showed and the outcome," Vanderventer said. "I'm grateful to the jury and judge for how everything turned out, and to my lawyer and his staff. I'm very, very pleased."

While waiting to make a turn on Highway 38, south of Six Mile Road near Christie Circle, Vanderventer was rear-ended by another vehicle driven by a 17-year-old girl.

In a civil suit filed in April 2016 against Hyundai and the driver, Vanderventer's attorney — Tim Trecek of Habush, Habush and Rottier's Milwaukee office — argued that the bulk of Vanderventer's injuries were caused by his vehicle's seat, claiming that a post from the seat severed his spine.