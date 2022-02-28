Racine man, who was shot and killed before dawn Saturday, identified

RACINE — A Racine man was shot and killed before dawn Saturday morning.

He was found "suffering from multiple gunshot wounds" in the middle of the street on the 1600 block of Cleveland Avenue, between 16th Street to the north and Victory Avenue to the south, the Racine Police Department confirmed Monday morning.

The first officers on scene reported he did not have a pulse. The RPD reported that lifesaving measures were attempted and the man was taken to the hospital, but he could not be revived.

The deceased has been identified as Desmond Hicks, 36, of Racine.

No arrests have been reported, nor have any suspects been publicly identified.

Investigators are seeking information about the killing. They can be contacted at 262-635-7756; to submit anonymous tips, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 262-636-9330 or via the p3 app.

Second

This was the second homicide in the City of Racine both this year and this month. The first was Christopher Lalor, the 50-year-old Racine firefighter who was found shot and killed in the basement of his home Feb. 20, although he was likely killed two days prior.

Peter James Lui was accused of killing Lalor, his longtime friend, before fleeing to Florida and killing himself.

