Racine man who reportedly asked police to shoot him during mental health crisis faces criminal charges

RACINE — A 63-year-old Racine man who appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis now faces criminal charges after allegedly asking police to shoot him.
The Racine County District Attorney's Office has now charged Leon Kahill, of the 2000 block of Douglas Avenue, with misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 1:24 a.m. on Sunday, officers were sent to the 2000 block of Douglas Ave. for a mental subject. Dispatch told officers that Kahill was threatening to shoot himself.
Upon arrival, an officer saw Kahill walk onto the front porch and then walk back into the house several times. He said he would shoot anyone who approached the house. The officer noticed Kahill was holding a gun and was pointing it at his own head. When he was told to put the gun down, Kahill said "Shoot me! Shoot me!"
However, he was later taken into custody.
Kahill was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A status conference is set for June 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Online records show he is no longer in Racine County Jail.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, April 20
Today's mugshots: April 20
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jermaine S Clemon
Jermaine S Clemon, 1600 block of East Street, Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping, possession of paraphernalia.
Alicia A Dobner
Alicia A Dobner, 600 block of 10th Street, Racine, straw purchasing of firearm, carrying a concealed weapon.
Francisca L Martinez
Francisca L Martinez, 1700 block of Flett Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Jeremy A McGee
Jeremy A McGee, 1600 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Alondro L Pratt Jr.
Alondro L Pratt Jr., 1100 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, uttering a forgery, unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents, fraud against financial institution (value between $500-$10,000), possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Matthew Nelson Chamberlain
Matthew Nelson Chamberlain, 5100 block of Darby Place, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Leon Kahill
Leon Kahill, 2000 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Daniella A Kegg-Goad
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Daniella A Kegg-Goad, 4200 block of Erie Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jesus Lara
Jesus Lara, Franksville, Wisconsin, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon.
Donavon A Woods
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Donavon A Woods, 2300 block of Wexford Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Robert C Allen
Robert C Allen, 1900 block of Case Avenue, Racine, first degree sexual assault (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Walter D Burnette
Walter D Burnette, 700 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, stalking (use of a dangerous weapon), strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor theft, disorderly conduct, armed robbery, pointing a firearm at another.