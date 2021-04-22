 Skip to main content
Racine man who reportedly asked police to shoot him during mental health crisis faces criminal charges

RACINE — A 63-year-old Racine man who appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis now faces criminal charges after allegedly asking police to shoot him.

The Racine County District Attorney's Office has now charged Leon Kahill, of the 2000 block of Douglas Avenue, with misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 1:24 a.m. on Sunday, officers were sent to the 2000 block of Douglas Ave. for a mental subject. Dispatch told officers that Kahill was threatening to shoot himself.

Upon arrival, an officer saw Kahill walk onto the front porch and then walk back into the house several times. He said he would shoot anyone who approached the house. The officer noticed Kahill was holding a gun and was pointing it at his own head. When he was told to put the gun down, Kahill said "Shoot me! Shoot me!" 

However, he was later taken into custody.

Kahill was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A status conference is set for June 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Online records show he is no longer in Racine County Jail.

