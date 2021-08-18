Racine man who denied COVID-19 exists allegedly threatened youth football coach over mask requirement

CALEDONIA — A Racine man who reportedly denied that COVID-19 exists and was reportedly enraged about his children wearing masks now faces criminal charges after he allegedly threatened violence against a football coach for requiring masks on a team bus, then later resisted arrest and mocked a police officer during an alleged domestic abuse incident.
Charles R. Haeuser, 51, of the 3500 block of River Bend Drive, has been charged with two misdemeanors: resisting an officer and disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.
According to a criminal complaint:
Haeuser allegedly had threatened his son’s football coach over a requirement that players wear masks on a bus. Police were told Haeuser “started making threats to … (the) football coach, that (Haeuser) was going to sue him and beat his (expletive) due to him requiring the players to wear masks.”
Haeuser was described as “paranoid” and “had been acting out of control for months” in recent months, primarily related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Police said that Haeuser claimed there wasn’t proof COVID-19 exists; according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, COVID-19 has been linked to 7,499 deaths and more than 26,000 people being hospitalized in Wisconsin since March 2020.
The Caledonia Police Department became involved on Tuesday when they were called to a home in Caledonia for a report of family trouble, as Haeuser was reportedly “being belligerent and acting out of control about his children having to wear masks due to COVID.” When an officer arrived, he reported being able to hear Haeuser yelling from outside the home.
When Haeuser walked out of the home, he allegedly told the detective on scene “You’re wearing a costume, bro.” When the detective drew his Taser, Haeuser allegedly said “Don’t you (expletive) pull your Taser on me” as he balled his hands into fists.
Haeuser then continued yelling and not obeying commands from the detective. When Haeuser began walking away and the detective threatened to use his Taser if Haeuser continued walking away, Haeuser reportedly yelled: “Neighborhood help!”
The two then scuffled and Haeuser was tased.
While on the ground, Haeuser allegedly yelled curses multiple times at the detective and was placed in handcuffs.
In Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Haeuser was ordered to have no contact with the football team in question. He was given a $500 signature bond. According to online Racine County Jail records, he is no longer in custody.
A status conference is scheduled for Oct. 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Aug. 18
Today's mugshots: Aug. 18
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
David L Becker
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
David L Becker, 1200 block of Ellis Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Percy C Johnson
Percy (aka William A Barlow) C Johnson, 100 block of Main Street, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping.
Matthew John King
Matthew John King, 5200 block of 90th Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Armando Rodriguez
Armando Rodriguez, 4300 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), knowingly violate a domestic abuse temporary restraining order (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Henry A Turner
Henry A Turner, Chicago, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Charles R Haeuser
Charles R Haeuser, 3500 block of River Bend Drive, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jonathan D Sanchez
Jonathan D Sanchez, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.