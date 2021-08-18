Racine man who denied COVID-19 exists allegedly threatened youth football coach over mask requirement

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Caledonia Police Department became involved on Tuesday when they were called to a home in Caledonia for a report of family trouble, as Haeuser was reportedly “being belligerent and acting out of control about his children having to wear masks due to COVID.” When an officer arrived, he reported being able to hear Haeuser yelling from outside the home.

When Haeuser walked out of the home, he allegedly told the detective on scene “You’re wearing a costume, bro.” When the detective drew his Taser, Haeuser allegedly said “Don’t you (expletive) pull your Taser on me” as he balled his hands into fists.

Haeuser then continued yelling and not obeying commands from the detective. When Haeuser began walking away and the detective threatened to use his Taser if Haeuser continued walking away, Haeuser reportedly yelled: “Neighborhood help!”

The two then scuffled and Haeuser was tased.

While on the ground, Haeuser allegedly yelled curses multiple times at the detective and was placed in handcuffs.