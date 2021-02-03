Racine man, who claims deadly shooting was justified in order to protect his brother, takes the stand

There is a jury instruction for affirmative defense, but in order to have the judge read it to the jury, the defendant must put on the record what he was thinking in order to demonstrate he reasonably believed his brother was in great danger.

Typically, defendants do not have to testify on their own behalf. The state has to prove its case without help from the defendant.

But in an affirmative defense case, there is almost no other way to demonstrate what the defendant reasonably believed.

Testimony

When asked why he carried a firearm, Sanders responded: “To protect myself, sir.”

He told the jury he went to Outbreak Billiards because his brother called him and invited him down. Herron was at the pool hall with two women.

They sat in the car of one of the women for a few minutes, just chatting.

Sanders said men he did not know began reaching into his vehicle. Upon seeing this, Sanders and Herron approached the men.

“I asked what they were doing by my car,” Sanders said.

According to Sanders, the men appeared to be looking for a fight.