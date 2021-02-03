Racine man, who claims deadly shooting was justified in order to protect his brother, takes the stand

RACINE — The jury who has to determine if a local man will spend the rest of his life in prison, or will be found not guilty because the shooting was justified, heard from the defendant himself Wednesday afternoon.
Edward Sanders, 31, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, a Category A felony, for the shooting death of Guillermo Martinez, then 23 years old.
Martinez was shot and killed as he and two others were beating Sanders’ brother, Deangelo Herron.
Sanders is additionally charged with two counts of reckless endangerment with use of a deadly weapon, a category F felony.
A third count of reckless endangerment was dismissed by the court on a motion from the defense for lack of evidence.
Case history
The facts of the case are not in dispute.
Sanders admitted to shooting Martinez on Aug. 8, 2020, in the parking lot of Outbreak Billiards, 1717 Douglas Ave.
Martinez was out that night with three friends: Alontay Webb, Austin Orta, and Jorge Cruz.
Sanders was out with his brother, Deangelo Herron, and two other female friends.
The six young men did not know one another.
According to security footage from the scene, which was played in court this week, and testimony:
Herron observed the group with Martinez reaching into Sanders’ vehicle. When Herron and Sanders approached the group to try and determine what they were doing to Sanders’ vehicle, Webb sucker punched Herron.
Three members of the group then jumped Herron.
Sanders stepped back and pulled out his handgun; he has a concealed carry permit. Sanders attested that he told everyone to move back, but they did not.
As Martinez raised his arm to hit Herron again — Herron was on the ground — when Sanders shot him in the shoulder. The bullet passed through Martinez’s shoulder and across both of his lungs. He died at the scene.
Affirmative defense
The killing of another person is not automatically first-degree intentional homicide.
Judge Robert Repischak carefully reviewed the elements necessary for an affirmative defense; that is, where deadly force is used in the protection of another person. In this case, Sanders’ brother, Deangelo Herron.
The use of force could be deemed necessary if a person reasonably believed his actions were necessary for the prevention of death or great bodily harm to another person.
There is a jury instruction for affirmative defense, but in order to have the judge read it to the jury, the defendant must put on the record what he was thinking in order to demonstrate he reasonably believed his brother was in great danger.
Typically, defendants do not have to testify on their own behalf. The state has to prove its case without help from the defendant.
But in an affirmative defense case, there is almost no other way to demonstrate what the defendant reasonably believed.
Testimony
When asked why he carried a firearm, Sanders responded: “To protect myself, sir.”
He told the jury he went to Outbreak Billiards because his brother called him and invited him down. Herron was at the pool hall with two women.
They sat in the car of one of the women for a few minutes, just chatting.
Sanders said men he did not know began reaching into his vehicle. Upon seeing this, Sanders and Herron approached the men.
“I asked what they were doing by my car,” Sanders said.
According to Sanders, the men appeared to be looking for a fight.
Earlier testimony indicated Martinez and his four friends had been drinking throughout the evening. At the time of his death, Martinez had a blood-alcohol concentration of .252.
Sanders said he “didn’t like the tenor of the conversation” and tried to steer his brother away from the situation, but at that moment Webb punched Herron.
Webb said in earlier testimony that he felt Sanders and Herron were threatening his friends and that is why he through the punch.
Herron fell to the ground, according to his brother, and three of the four men with Martinez began stomping him.
Sanders said he moved back and took out his handgun. He explained as safety procedure, there was no live round in the chamber, so he loaded it.
The defendant said he pointed the handgun and yelled for everyone to get back, but they continued to hit his brother. The surveillance video, which has a limited view of events, showed Martinez pulling back his arm to his Herron, who was on the ground, when Sanders shot him.
From the witness stand, Sanders said Martinez then appeared to come after him.
“I didn’t want to shoot him again,” Sanders told the jury.
However, Herron got up and body slammed Martinez to the ground.
Sanders said he pointed the handgun toward the ground and that is when the group finally scattered.
He said he then went into the pool hall to call 911.
Cross-examination
Cross-examination was conducted by Assistant District Attorney Christopher Steenrod.
Steenrod attempted to demonstrate that Sanders story had changed from the time he was first interviewed by investigators in August to the jury trial in January. He argued that Sanders did not tell investigators that Martinez and his friends were stomping on Herron.
Sanders disagreed and said he did tell investigators about the stomping.
Steenrod also questioned how Sanders could claim he did not mean to kill Martinez when he shot him in the shoulder when basic anatomy demonstrates if a person is shot in the shoulder at the right angle, the bullet could potentially travel through the body, as was the case with Martinez.
Sanders disputed this, saying repeatedly that Martinez was facing him when he pulled the trigger. However, he later acknowledged on a question from his own attorney that Martinez was not just standing still.
“Everything was going through my head,” he said. “I was scared.”
The Racine County District Attorney’s Office had repeatedly suggested the defendant had options other than shooting Martinez.
Steenrod noted the fight was just a fist fight. The other four men were not armed.
“I don’t know what they had,” Sanders responded. “I was scared.”