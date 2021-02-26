Racine man, who allegedly had nearly a quarter-pound of cocaine in his car and home, arrested

RACINE — A Racine man who allegedly had nearly a quarter-pound of cocaine in his car and home has been arrested and accused of being a drug dealer.

Ernest J. Cosey, 45, of the 1200 block of Franklin Street, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine (more than 40 grams), possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of a controlled substance.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant on Cosey’s residence in the 1200 block of Franklin Street for an investigation into the distribution of controlled substances.

A search of Cosey’s car — a Buick Lucerne — and his residence was conducted and police reported finding the following: