Racine man, who allegedly had nearly a quarter-pound of cocaine in his car and home, arrested

RACINE — A Racine man who allegedly had nearly a quarter-pound of cocaine in his car and home has been arrested and accused of being a drug dealer.
Ernest J. Cosey, 45, of the 1200 block of Franklin Street, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine (more than 40 grams), possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of a controlled substance.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant on Cosey’s residence in the 1200 block of Franklin Street for an investigation into the distribution of controlled substances.
A search of Cosey’s car — a Buick Lucerne — and his residence was conducted and police reported finding the following:
- A bag of cocaine inside the car weighing 6.6 grams
- 58.6 grams of cocaine found in a junction box in the stairwell area
- 11.1 grams of cocaine found in a second junction box in the stairwell
- Nine baggies containing 2.7 grams of cocaine
- 54 individual baggie corners containing 19.6 grams of cocaine
- A bag containing 5.2 grams of cocaine
- Four ecstasy tablets weighing 0.6 grams
- A digital scale in the basement with cocaine residue on it
- A Springfield Armory .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun with five rounds in it on the basement furnace
An investigator reported that the total weight of the cocaine was 103.8 grams (0.229 pounds) and believed it was being held for resale.
Cosey was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
