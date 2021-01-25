Racine man, who allegedly apologized as he was holding up bank, sentenced to 5 years for 2019 Wells Fargo theft

RACINE — A man who robbed the Racine Wells Fargo in March 2019 has been sentenced to serve a minimum of five years in prison.

Christopher DeMark, 46, was sentenced for the single charge of robbery of a financial institute.

A “with use of a deadly weapon” modifier was dropped as part of the negotiated settlement with the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.

Racine County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Boyle handed down the sentence.

DeMark was sentenced to 10 years — 5 years in prison, then 5 years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in September.

Case history

On March 14, 2019, DeMark entered the Wells Fargo on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive wearing sunglasses, a black hat and a black coat.

According to witnesses, DeMark stood patiently in line.

When it was his turn at the teller’s window, he pulled a firearm from his backpack and announced, “This is a robbery.”

He instructed the teller to give him all the $50s and $100s but was disappointed in the result.

“This can’t be all the money,” he reportedly told the teller. “Don’t play with me.”