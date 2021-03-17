Racine man was allegedly "shooting up" in a Big Lots bathroom, had heroin and marijuana on him

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man was allegedly “shooting up” in a Big Lots bathroom at 5415 Washington Ave., had heroin and marijuana on him.
Trevor M. Frischmuth, 27, of the 2600 block of Delaware Avenue, was charged with felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs and possession of THC and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Sunday, an officer was sent to Big Lots, 5415 Washington Ave., for a man in the bathroom allegedly “shooting up” and leaving a backpack possibly containing drugs. More callers said the man, Frischmuth, was stumbling around the parking lot at Piggly Wiggly, 5201 Washington Ave., with a needle in his hand.
An officer found and detained Frischmuth. He went to Big Lots and spoke with a witness who said he noticed a metal spoon, syringe, lighter, a jacket and a backpack left by Frischmuth in the bathroom. The officer found the backpack and the jacket. A metal spoon was found in the toilet tank and a baggie containing 0.2 grams of heroin was found. The backpack and jacket were searched and a bag of marijuana weighing 3.9 was found.
Frischmuth was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: March 16
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Michael M Leibundgut
Michael M Leibundgut, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), hit and run (attended vehicle), obstructing an officer, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Jose Nicholas Muro Mejia
Jose Nicholas Muro Mejia, 1000 block of Delamere Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Kilo M Perkins
Kilo M Perkins, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Dominique L Tillman
Dominique L Tillman, 900 block of Grove Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (less than or equal to 3 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jordan M Turner
Jordan M Turner, Naperville, Illinois, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Tyrone E Young
Tyrone E Young, 600 block of 10th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Dumar D Leblanc
Dumar D Leblanc, 500 block of Hubbard Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), operate motor vehicle while revoked, attempting to flee or elude an officer, felony criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession with intent to deliver heroin (less than 50 grams, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (less than 40 grams, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession with intent to deliver narcotics (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), stalking (domestic abuse assessments, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping.