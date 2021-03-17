Racine man was allegedly "shooting up" in a Big Lots bathroom, had heroin and marijuana on him

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man was allegedly “shooting up” in a Big Lots bathroom at 5415 Washington Ave., had heroin and marijuana on him.

Trevor M. Frischmuth, 27, of the 2600 block of Delaware Avenue, was charged with felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs and possession of THC and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sunday, an officer was sent to Big Lots, 5415 Washington Ave., for a man in the bathroom allegedly “shooting up” and leaving a backpack possibly containing drugs. More callers said the man, Frischmuth, was stumbling around the parking lot at Piggly Wiggly, 5201 Washington Ave., with a needle in his hand.

An officer found and detained Frischmuth. He went to Big Lots and spoke with a witness who said he noticed a metal spoon, syringe, lighter, a jacket and a backpack left by Frischmuth in the bathroom. The officer found the backpack and the jacket. A metal spoon was found in the toilet tank and a baggie containing 0.2 grams of heroin was found. The backpack and jacket were searched and a bag of marijuana weighing 3.9 was found.