Racine man was allegedly driving drunk, crashed into light pole, then found lying in the snow in Caledonia

CALEDONIA — A Racine man who was allegedly driving drunk crashed into a light pole and was found lying in the snow next to his car.

Tyler C. Wilkinson, 51, of the 700 block of Arthur Avenue, was charged with his third misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, an officer was sent to the roundabout at Highway 38 and Highway K for a Dodge Ram that struck a light pole.

Upon arrival, the officer saw the truck stuck in the ditch and made contact with the driver, Wilkinson, who was found lying in the snow next to the truck. The officer noticed that Wilkinson's speech was thick and slurred, and his eyes were glassy and bloodshot. Wilkinson admitted he left a bar and said multiple times that he "just messed up."

Wilkinson was given a $2,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A status conference is set for March 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

