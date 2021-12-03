Racine man was accused of having fentanyl and cocaine on him, was found passed out in a U-Haul truck

RACINE — A Racine man was accused of having fentanyl and cocaine on him after he was allegedly found passed out in a U-Haul truck on Graceland Boulevard.

Luke A. Walter, 35, of the 1200 block of Riva Ridge, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and possession with intent to deliver cocaine between 1-5 grams and misdemeanor counts of operating with restricted controlled substance in blood, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd) and operate motor vehicle while revoked.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 1:07 a.m. on Wednesday, an officer was sent to the 4600 block of Graceland Boulevard for a man who was reported to have been slumped over in a U-Haul truck for 30 minutes.

Upon arrival, the officer saw the man slumped over and later identified him as Walter. He could not see if Walter was breathing so he opened the door and noticed a hypodermic needle on the driver's floor board. Rescue was called and, while in the vehicle, Walter admitted to using heroin.

Walter was searched and a cigarette box was found in his sweatshirt pocket with two plastic baggies inside. The officer searched the U-Haul and found a digital scale with a white powdery substance on it. Inside a fanny pack was money, a blue rubber tourniquet, another hypodermic needle and a metal burn cap. Inside the center console was a crack pipe that was charred.

The baggies had 6.9 grams of what was determined to be fentanyl and 3.2 grams of cocaine.

Walter was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

