 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Racine man was accused of having fentanyl and cocaine on him, was found passed out in a U-Haul truck

  • 0

RACINE — A Racine man was accused of having fentanyl and cocaine on him after he was allegedly found passed out in a U-Haul truck on Graceland Boulevard.

The Ohio sheriff's deputy who fatally shot Casey Goodson Jr. in the back five times has been charged with murder and reckless homicide. Now-retired Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Meade, who is white, was charged Thursday. He shot Goodson, who was Black, last December in an encounter that is still largely unexplained and involved no body camera or dash cam footage. A message was left seeking comment from Meade's attorney. The attorney previously said the coroner's report that found Goodson was shot five times in the back has no bearing on the events. The case remains under investigation by the U.S. attorney's office.

Luke A. Walter, 35, of the 1200 block of Riva Ridge, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and possession with intent to deliver cocaine between 1-5 grams and misdemeanor counts of operating with restricted controlled substance in blood, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd) and operate motor vehicle while revoked.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 1:07 a.m. on Wednesday, an officer was sent to the 4600 block of Graceland Boulevard for a man who was reported to have been slumped over in a U-Haul truck for 30 minutes.

Luke Walter

Walter

Upon arrival, the officer saw the man slumped over and later identified him as Walter. He could not see if Walter was breathing so he opened the door and noticed a hypodermic needle on the driver's floor board. Rescue was called and, while in the vehicle, Walter admitted to using heroin.

Walter was searched and a cigarette box was found in his sweatshirt pocket with two plastic baggies inside. The officer searched the U-Haul and found a digital scale with a white powdery substance on it. Inside a fanny pack was money, a blue rubber tourniquet, another hypodermic needle and a metal burn cap. Inside the center console was a crack pipe that was charred.

People are also reading…

The baggies had 6.9 grams of what was determined to be fentanyl and 3.2 grams of cocaine.

Walter was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

In poor Lagos district, 'slum party' brings hope and life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News