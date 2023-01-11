 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine man told officers he was trying to 'turn his life around' after being arrested for a hit and run while driving drunk

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man told officers he was trying to “turn his life around” after being arrested for a hit and run while driving drunk.

Jesus Alvarez

Alvarez

Jesus Alvarez, 21, of the 2000 block of Quincy Avenue, was charged with five felony counts of bail jumping and a felony count of hit and run causing injury.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 4:41 p.m. on Monday, an officer was sent to Fancher Road and Spring Street for a hit and run.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to a man who said he saw a vehicle in his rearview mirror approaching him and not stopping. The vehicle then struck him from behind and quickly veered into the right turn lane to turn on Fancher Road. He said he hit his head and was in pain. Officers also spoke to another man who said he saw the suspect vehicle strike the other vehicle then flee. He then saw it almost strike another vehicle, hit a mailbox and continue fleeing.

Officers spoke to the registered owner who said Alvarez was currently driving the vehicle. In contacting his phone, Alvarez said he did not hit anything and would be home soon. When he came back, officers noticed fresh damage to the vehicle. Alvarez said he was not driving and then he started crying and saying he was trying to “turn his life around.” A PBT at the jail for Alvarez had a result of .13.

Alvarez was given a $15,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on Jan. 18 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

