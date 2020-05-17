Racine man to spend decade in prison for baseball bat attack on Christmas Day 2018

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man will spend a decade in prison after he allegedly attempted to kill a man using baseball bats and knives while burglarizing an apartment on Christmas Day 2018.

Deandre Javon Charles, 27, of the 600 block of 17th Street, was charged with felony first-degree attempted intentional homicide and burglary with a dangerous weapon.

The sentencing occurred Friday and was presided over by Racine County Circuit Court Judge Wynne Laufenberg. Laufenberg sentenced Charles to a total of 10 years in prison, followed by eight years of extended supervision for the incident, online court records show.

Charles appeared in court the first time two days after the incident and his cash bail was set at $250,000. He initially pleaded not guilty to the charges on Jan. 3, 2019, but changed his plea to no contest on Feb. 21 of this year.

Christmas Day 2018 assault

Police responded to an apartment on the 1700 block of Villa Street at 11 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2018, according to the criminal complaint. In an upper apartment, they found a male tenant unconscious and bleeding on the kitchen floor. The tenant had suffered a massive skull fracture and was bleeding in his brain.