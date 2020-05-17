Racine man to spend decade in prison for baseball bat attack on Christmas Day 2018

RACINE — A Racine man will spend a decade in prison after he allegedly attempted to kill a man using baseball bats and knives while burglarizing an apartment on Christmas Day 2018.
Deandre Javon Charles, 27, of the 600 block of 17th Street, was charged with felony first-degree attempted intentional homicide and burglary with a dangerous weapon.
The sentencing occurred Friday and was presided over by Racine County Circuit Court Judge Wynne Laufenberg. Laufenberg sentenced Charles to a total of 10 years in prison, followed by eight years of extended supervision for the incident, online court records show.
Charles appeared in court the first time two days after the incident and his cash bail was set at $250,000. He initially pleaded not guilty to the charges on Jan. 3, 2019, but changed his plea to no contest on Feb. 21 of this year.
Christmas Day 2018 assault
Police responded to an apartment on the 1700 block of Villa Street at 11 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2018, according to the criminal complaint. In an upper apartment, they found a male tenant unconscious and bleeding on the kitchen floor. The tenant had suffered a massive skull fracture and was bleeding in his brain.
Charles was also found inside the apartment, covered in blood and not speaking.
“Blood was located in nearly every room of the apartment from the attack,” police wrote in the criminal complaint. “There was blood smeared on the walls, the living room furniture, and pull-down stairs, on the kitchen counter tops and pooling on the kitchen floor. There were bloody footprints on the counter top and stove that appeared to match the shoes worn by Charles.”
In the apartment, two bloody knives and at least seven blood-covered baseball bats were found, according to police.
The victim, who reportedly had multiple baseball bats in his office, told police that he remembered finding Charles snooping in his attic after waking up from a nap on Christmas Day. Charles reportedly used to live in the same building, but was no longer living there.
When Charles came down from the attic, the victim said Charles started to beat him in the head with a baseball bat, knocking him unconscious.
