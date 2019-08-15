RACINE — A Racine man who was reportedly caught on tape stealing items from a Downtown Racine bar, is facing charges after calling the bar and apologizing for the thefts.
Joseph S. Raffensperger, 21, of the 1500 block of Wolff Street, is charged with three felony counts of burglary.
According to the criminal complaint, during the afternoon on July 31, a Racine Police officer was dispatched to the popular Brickhouse, 316 Main St., for a report of a burglary.
Brickhouse managers had video footage of a person entering the bar in the early hours of July 24. The tape shows the suspect taking various items — including liquor bottles, bar equipment and cases of beer and Red Bull, from the bar. The suspect is observed on video returning later the same day — at 3:50 p.m. and again at 7:24 p.m. — to steal more items from the business.
Still shots from the security video were posted on Facebook, and the suspect, later identified as Raffensperger, saw the photos online and reportedly called bar employees to apologize.
Raffensperger faces a maximum sentence of up to 12 years and six months in prison and/or a fine of $25,000 on each of the charges.
A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 28 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 15
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Andrai A. Barrios
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Andrai A. Barrios, Burlington, misdemeanor retail theft – intentionally take less than or equal to $500, felony bail jumping.
Kavon M. Hogue
Kavon M. Hogue, 1300 block of Prospect Street, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Shaveze M. Johnson
Shaveze M. Johnson, 2800 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of cocaine, carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michael T. Malison
Michael T. Malison, Waterford, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Alphonse Pritchett
Alphonse Pritchett, 1800 block of Geneva Street, Racine, attempt second degree sexual assault.
Terrence J. Russell
Terrence J. Russell, 3100 block of Conrad Drive, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Paul J. Serchen
Paul J. Serchen, 1000 block of Cleveland Avenue, Racine, attempt second degree sexual assault, burglary of a building or dwelling.
David M. Ynnocencio
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
David M. Ynnocencio, 1600 block of Howe Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, felony bail jumping.
Kevin R. Booker
Kevin R. Booker, 4000 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession of cocaine.
Jaquonte Q. Munger
Jaquonte Q. Munger, 2000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, sexual intercourse with a child.
