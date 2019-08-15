{{featured_button_text}}
The Brickhouse

The Brickhouse in Downtown Racine was the site of burglaries on July 24. Joseph S. Raffensperger, 21, of the 1500 block of Wolff Street, is charged with three felony counts of burglary in connection to the case.

 ALYSSA MAUK, alyssa.mauk@journaltimes.com

RACINE — A Racine man who was reportedly caught on tape stealing items from a Downtown Racine bar, is facing charges after calling the bar and apologizing for the thefts.

Joseph S. Raffensperger, 21, of the 1500 block of Wolff Street, is charged with three felony counts of burglary.

According to the criminal complaint, during the afternoon on July 31, a Racine Police officer was dispatched to the popular Brickhouse, 316 Main St., for a report of a burglary.

Brickhouse managers had video footage of a person entering the bar in the early hours of July 24. The tape shows the suspect taking various items — including liquor bottles, bar equipment and cases of beer and Red Bull, from the bar. The suspect is observed on video returning later the same day — at 3:50 p.m. and again at 7:24 p.m. — to steal more items from the business.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Still shots from the security video were posted on Facebook, and the suspect, later identified as Raffensperger, saw the photos online and reportedly called bar employees to apologize.

Raffensperger faces a maximum sentence of up to 12 years and six months in prison and/or a fine of $25,000 on each of the charges.

A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 28 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Load comments