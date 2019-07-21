Racine man shot in head Sunday morning, on life support

RACINE — A 39-year-old Racine man was shot in the head just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning and on life support at Froedtert Hospital of Wauwatosa, according to Racine police.
According to Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara, at 3:06 a.m. Racine Police responded to the 1900 block of Mead Street for a report of someone being shot. A man was located with a gunshot wound to his head.
The victim was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital and then to Froedtert via Flight for Life. The injury was believed to be life threatening.
The investigation was active as of Sunday, and no other information police said no other information was being released at that time.
Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.
