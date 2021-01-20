 Skip to main content
Racine man shot and killed in Milwaukee Saturday, police say | 'Circumstances are still under investigation'
Racine man shot and killed in Milwaukee Saturday, police say | 'Circumstances are still under investigation'

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a suspected homicide involving a Racine man.

The homicide reported occurred on Saturday at approximately 11:50 p.m. on the 3000 block of N. Holton Street.

A 27-year-old Racine man, identified as Bonnell Dunbar, suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Milwaukee Police continues to seek unknown suspects.

Sgt. Efrain Cornejo in the Milwaukee Police Department Office of Public Relations said the department is still seeking information.

“The circumstances are still under investigation for this one,” he said.

Milwaukee Police are asking those with information to call its department at 414-935-7360, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or via the P3 Tips App.

