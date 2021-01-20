Racine man shot and killed in Milwaukee Saturday, police say | 'Circumstances are still under investigation'

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a suspected homicide involving a Racine man.
The homicide reported occurred on Saturday at approximately 11:50 p.m. on the 3000 block of N. Holton Street.
A 27-year-old Racine man, identified as Bonnell Dunbar, suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Milwaukee Police continues to seek unknown suspects.
Sgt. Efrain Cornejo in the Milwaukee Police Department Office of Public Relations said the department is still seeking information.
“The circumstances are still under investigation for this one,” he said.
Milwaukee Police are asking those with information to call its department at 414-935-7360, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or via the P3 Tips App.
Today's mugshots: Jan. 20
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Zenda I Russo-Tadder
Zenda I Russo-Tadder, 1500 block of Flett Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of a child (intentionally cause bodily harm), misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Jonathan N Schultz
Jonathan N Schultz, 1300 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Sylvester J Sims
Sylvester (aka Lil James) J Sims, 900 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), carrying a concealed weapon.
James D Williams
James D Williams, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by outstate felon, carrying a concealed weapon.
Dana D Andrews
Dana D Andrews, 500 block of Randolph Street, Racine, fourth degree sexual assault.
Mercedes L Laird
Mercedes L Laird, 8100 block of Old Spring Street, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Patrick D Bills
Patrick D Bills, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping.
Lamont Nelson
Lamont (aka Double G) Nelson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Steven M Rempala
Steven M Rempala, 3700 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony theft (movable property between $2,500-$5,000).