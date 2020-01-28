Racine man sentenced to 4 years in prison for child pornography posession

RACINE — A Racine man will spend four years in prison after he was allegedly caught with a cellphone and Dropbox account with multiple images of child pornography, some depicting girls as young as toddlers in sexual situations.

Antonio R. Dominguez, 27, of the 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue, was charged in July with nine felony counts of possession of child pornography. He pleaded guilty to the charges in October.

On Tuesday, Racine County Circuit Court Judge Mark Nielsen sentenced Dominguez to four years in prison and four years extended supervision for each of the nine charges; however, the charges will be served concurrently, online court records show.

Images uncovered

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to the criminal complaint, a Wisconsin Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce investigator was researching a cyber tip about a Dropbox account containing 82 images of child pornography. The email account associated with the Dropbox came back to Dominguez.

On July 19, officers executed a search warrant at Dominguez’s residence. Two young children were present. Dominguez’s area of the shared residence was the living room, which had a television, Xbox, clothing, vaping cartridges and a box of synthetic urine.