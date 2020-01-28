Racine man sentenced to 4 years in prison for child pornography posession

RACINE — A Racine man will spend four years in prison after he was allegedly caught with a cellphone and Dropbox account with multiple images of child pornography, some depicting girls as young as toddlers in sexual situations.
Antonio R. Dominguez, 27, of the 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue, was charged in July with nine felony counts of possession of child pornography. He pleaded guilty to the charges in October.
On Tuesday, Racine County Circuit Court Judge Mark Nielsen sentenced Dominguez to four years in prison and four years extended supervision for each of the nine charges; however, the charges will be served concurrently, online court records show.
Images uncovered
According to the criminal complaint, a Wisconsin Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce investigator was researching a cyber tip about a Dropbox account containing 82 images of child pornography. The email account associated with the Dropbox came back to Dominguez.
On July 19, officers executed a search warrant at Dominguez’s residence. Two young children were present. Dominguez’s area of the shared residence was the living room, which had a television, Xbox, clothing, vaping cartridges and a box of synthetic urine.
One of the residents said that Dominguez was into hentai, a type of anime pornography. Dominguez admitted to viewing hentai pornography and masturbating, and said that the hentai “specifically depicted illustrated children.”
Investigators also searched Dominguez’s cellphone, which contained 12 images, nine of which were confirmed to depict child pornography. His Dropbox also contained “numerous” images of child pornography, with females ranging in ages from “toddler to teen in various stages of sexual abuse and nudity.”
Allegedly, Dominguez had most recently accessed one of the images on June 26.
