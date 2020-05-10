You are the owner of this article.
Racine man reportedly was shooting up Adderall
RACINE — A Racine man reportedly was shooting up Adderall and was found to be in possession of other drugs and paraphernalia during a July traffic stop.

Kurt Ochoa, 51, of the 2000 block of Case Street, was charged with possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana(second and subsequent offense) and obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

Kurt Ochoa

Ochoa

On July 8, Racine Police Department officers ran a registration check on a Bronze Chevrolet Venture and found that the registration was suspended.

After initiating a traffic stop, the officers noticed a syringe in plain view. The officer then ordered Ochoa out of the vehicle and then put him in handcuffs. Ochoa informed the officer he didn’t have a driver’s license or any other form of identification.

He identified himself as his brother, later stating he gave the officer his brother’s name because he was nervous.

Ochoa admitted to buying 30mg of Adderall recently and that he emptied it, crushed it and mixed it with water. He said it was Adderall in the syringe and that he had been using it for energy. He said he used to be a heroin/cocaine addict and that he has recently been slipping.

When his car was searched, marijuana and drug paraphernalia was reportedly found.

As of Saturday afternoon, Ochoa remained in custody on a $750 cash bond, online court records show. A status conference is set for July 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

