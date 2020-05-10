RACINE — A Racine man reportedly was shooting up Adderall and was found to be in possession of other drugs and paraphernalia during a July traffic stop.
Kurt Ochoa, 51, of the 2000 block of Case Street, was charged with possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana(second and subsequent offense) and obstructing an officer.
According to a criminal complaint:
On July 8, Racine Police Department officers ran a registration check on a Bronze Chevrolet Venture and found that the registration was suspended.
After initiating a traffic stop, the officers noticed a syringe in plain view. The officer then ordered Ochoa out of the vehicle and then put him in handcuffs. Ochoa informed the officer he didn’t have a driver’s license or any other form of identification.
He identified himself as his brother, later stating he gave the officer his brother’s name because he was nervous.
Ochoa admitted to buying 30mg of Adderall recently and that he emptied it, crushed it and mixed it with water. He said it was Adderall in the syringe and that he had been using it for energy. He said he used to be a heroin/cocaine addict and that he has recently been slipping.
When his car was searched, marijuana and drug paraphernalia was reportedly found.
As of Saturday afternoon, Ochoa remained in custody on a $750 cash bond, online court records show. A status conference is set for July 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: May 7
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Bradley W Phillips
Bradley (aka Jago) W Phillips, 1100 block of 4 Mile Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense).
Rashawn C Roushia
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Rashawn C Roushia, 2000 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property, obstructing an officer.
John H Smith
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
John H Smith, 1300 block of Maple Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Wesley Bryan Yoakum
Wesley Bryan Yoakum, 2000 block of Rapids Drive, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs, possession methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marvell G Lynch
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Marvell G Lynch, 2200 block of Racine Street, Racine, criminal damage to property.
Lance L Moore Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Lance L Moore Jr., 700 block of Seventeenth Street, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
Robert J Schweitzer
Robert J Schweitzer, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct.
Latia D Abbott
Latia D Abbott, Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dennis L Andrist
Dennis L Andrist, 26500 block of Kendra Lane, Waterford, strangulation and suffocation, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Amy N Funderburk
Amy (aka Nichole Morris) N Funderburk, Walworth, Wisconsin, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), possession of a controlled substance, obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, felony bail jumping.
Keyontae L Howard
Keyontae L Howard, 2100 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, attempt armed robbery (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), attempt first degree intentional homicide (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon, felony bail jumping.
Barry W Kothlow
Barry W Kothlow, 1200 block of Howard Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
