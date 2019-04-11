Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — A Racine man is facing charges after allegedly stealing 3,000 pounds of metal from his employer and selling it to a metal recycler. 

Brian L. Christopher, 42, of the 1900 block of Jerome Boulevard, is charged with felony theft of between $2,500 and $5,000 in a business setting. 

According to the criminal complaint:

On March 6, a Racine Police officer responded to Ace Stamping, 2801 S. Memorial Drive, for a report of a theft. The business owner told the officer he received a call on March 4 from Alter Metal Recycling, who told him an employee had just sold 3,000 pounds of stainless steel metal, valued at $5,546.

After checking his own inventory, he went to Alter Metal Recycling and saw his product there. By checking the receipt and ID of the person who sold the metal, it was determined to be Christopher, a material handler at Ace Stamping.

Christopher remained in custody on a $5,000 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for April 18 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

