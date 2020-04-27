Racine man reportedly shot gun to break up 16th Street fight

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly fired his gun skyward to break up a fight occurring on 16th Street.

Tyree Carter, 28, of the 1900 block of 16th Street, has been charged with a count of negligent handling of a weapon and a count of discharging a firearm within 100 yards of a building.

According to a criminal complaint: On Sunday, officers responded to a report of a fight in the 1900 block of 16th Street. Dispatch had advised them that the fight was in the street and that there was a single shot fired, which ended the fight. A Racine Police Department officer arrived on the scene and observed a single spent 9mm brass shell casing next to the rear driver side wheel of a vehicle parked at the curb.

AD United Petroleum had security-camera footage of the incident. The officer watched the video and saw an incident begin between two women that provoked two more to join in and start fighting. Carter then exited from an apartment and pointed a black handgun into the air and fired a single shot. After watching the video, officers returned to the house and spoke to someone who lived there. When asked if anyone else was inside the apartment, they opened the door to reveal two men inside who didn’t resemble Carter. When asked again, the woman said that nobody else lived there.