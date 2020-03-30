Racine man reportedly shoots gun from moving vehicle in Sturtevant

STURTEVANT — A Racine man is facing charges after reportedly shooting a gun out of a moving vehicle.

Trevor O. Best, 24, of the 3200 block of Indiana Street, is charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle, a felony, and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and negligent handling of a weapon.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 2:02 a.m. Friday, Sturtevant Police responded to Farm and Fleet, 8401 Durand Ave., for a report of shots fired.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A truck driver reported that he saw a white, four-door vehicle driving north on Willow Road and heard a gun being shot from the car. Shortly after that, police found a vehicle matching that description at the Kwik Trip at 7155 Durand Ave. in nearby Mount Pleasant.

One of the vehicle’s occupants said that he and other occupants were coming from his house and admitted to having a gun, but denied anyone firing the gun from the vehicle.

But Officers reported finding shell casings in near the front passenger seat of the vehicle. A firearm was found in a garbage can near the Kwik Trip entrance.