RACINE — A Racine man is accused of converting a 9mm Glock pistol into a fully automatic weapon, using an attachment he purchased online and firing it into the air.
On Monday, Khalil E. Buckley, 21, of the 400 block of Mertens Avenue, was charged with a felony count of converting a weapon to provide full automatic fire, which, upon conviction, could entail six months to 12 years in prison. He was also charged with a felony count of recklessly endangering safety.
According to the criminal complaint:
On May 18, a witness reported to Racine Police that they had heard gunshots the night before and found spent shell casings in the area he believed they came from. Officials found 34 spent 9mm casings in the area, which led investigators to assume the gunman had a Glock with an extended magazine.
On May 31, an officer was attempting to find another man, Shaquille Buckley, 24, who was located driving in the City of Racine with Khalil in the passenger seat. It was not clear from court documents how or if the Buckleys are related.
Shaquille had been the target of an search warrant executed on Feb. 7 in the 2100 block of Howe Street. Shaquille’s mother was at the residence and told the officers that Shaquille had been staying with her. During that search, police reportedly found a marijuana blunt, an ecstacy (MDMA) pill, a .9mm Walther handgun and ammunition and a .9mm Beretta.
In February 2014, Shaquille Barkley was convicted of armed robbery and was therefore not allowed to possess a gun. Shaquille told officials they would not find his DNA or fingerprints on the weapons.
On May 17, the Wisconsin Crime Lab sent the testing results to the Racine Police Department that indicated that Shaquille’s DNA was indeed located on both handguns.
When Shaquille and Khalil were stopped on May 31, the officer noted neither was wearing a seatbelt, an odor of marijuana was present and an open bottle of beer could be seen between Khalil’s feet.
When police searched the vehicle, they reportedly located two firearms in a bag behind Khalil’s seat, one of which was a Glock with an extended magazine and an attachment that enabled the firearm to be fired as a fully automatic weapon.
At the police station, Khalil reportedly informed officers that the modified Glock belonged to him. He stated he bought the firearm in St. Louis and purchased the conversion device online. Khalil allegedly admitted to firing the gun into the air in Racine. The incident he described matched the incident reported on March 18.
At his initial appearance on Monday, Khalil Buckley’s cash bond was set at $3,000 and his preliminary hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on June 13.
Shaquille Buckley, of the 2100 block of Howe Street, was charged Monday with two felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon; and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. All of the charges come with penalty enhancers for being a repeat offender.
At Shaquille Buckley’s initial appearance on Monday, his cash bond was set at $5,000 and his preliminary hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on June 13.
Both men remained in custody as of Monday night at the County Jail.
