Racine man reportedly kept getting into fights; allegedly found with a crack pipe

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man who allegedly kept getting into fights with a victim after refusing to leave a residence, was found to be in possession of a crack pipe, prosecutors allege.

James E. Hudson, 26, of the 3600 block of Washington Avenue, is charged with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 8:49 p.m. on Friday, an officer was dispatched to the area of 16th Street and S. Memorial Drive for reports of a fight between two males.

Once on the scene, the officer did not see anyone fighting but learned that a witness had called the police and was waiting to speak with an officer. The officer made contact with the caller who stated that two males were inside the apartment at the 1600 block of 16th Street were fighting each other.

The officer made contact with the victim and Hudson. The victim stated he and Hudson got into it and now he wanted Hudson to leave the residence. Hudson took some personal items and left and was advised not to come back.