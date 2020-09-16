 Skip to main content
Racine man reportedly kept getting into fights; allegedly found with a crack pipe
Crimes and Court

RACINE — A Racine man who allegedly kept getting into fights with a victim after refusing to leave a residence, was found to be in possession of a crack pipe, prosecutors allege.

James E. Hudson, 26, of the 3600 block of Washington Avenue, is charged with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 8:49 p.m. on Friday, an officer was dispatched to the area of 16th Street and S. Memorial Drive for reports of a fight between two males.

James Hudson

Hudson

Once on the scene, the officer did not see anyone fighting but learned that a witness had called the police and was waiting to speak with an officer. The officer made contact with the caller who stated that two males were inside the apartment at the 1600 block of 16th Street were fighting each other.

The officer made contact with the victim and Hudson. The victim stated he and Hudson got into it and now he wanted Hudson to leave the residence. Hudson took some personal items and left and was advised not to come back.

At 9:11 p.m., the witness called police again stating Hudson had returned and was kicking the victim’s front door. The officer responded and commanded Hudson to come out off the porch and speak with him. Hudson came downstairs and two officers grabbed his arms. Hudson attempted to pull away and refused to comply with commands.

Eventually, Hudson was taken to a squad car. He was searched and a crack pipe was located in his pocket. Hudson was asked if it was his and he said it was.

Hudson was given a $400 signature bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday with the condition he does not have any contact with the victim.

A status conference is set for Dec. 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.

