Racine man reportedly kept getting into fights; allegedly found with a crack pipe

RACINE — A Racine man who allegedly kept getting into fights with a victim after refusing to leave a residence, was found to be in possession of a crack pipe, prosecutors allege.
James E. Hudson, 26, of the 3600 block of Washington Avenue, is charged with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 8:49 p.m. on Friday, an officer was dispatched to the area of 16th Street and S. Memorial Drive for reports of a fight between two males.
Once on the scene, the officer did not see anyone fighting but learned that a witness had called the police and was waiting to speak with an officer. The officer made contact with the caller who stated that two males were inside the apartment at the 1600 block of 16th Street were fighting each other.
The officer made contact with the victim and Hudson. The victim stated he and Hudson got into it and now he wanted Hudson to leave the residence. Hudson took some personal items and left and was advised not to come back.
At 9:11 p.m., the witness called police again stating Hudson had returned and was kicking the victim’s front door. The officer responded and commanded Hudson to come out off the porch and speak with him. Hudson came downstairs and two officers grabbed his arms. Hudson attempted to pull away and refused to comply with commands.
Eventually, Hudson was taken to a squad car. He was searched and a crack pipe was located in his pocket. Hudson was asked if it was his and he said it was.
Hudson was given a $400 signature bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday with the condition he does not have any contact with the victim.
A status conference is set for Dec. 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 14
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Anthony J Brayden
Anthony J Brayden, Stevens Point, Wisconsin, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Esteban Garcia
Esteban Garcia, 1600 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Joseph J Gibbs
Joseph (aka Jeremy W Litzow) J Gibbs, Waukesha, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of THC, uttering a forgery, unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents.
Calvin Gibson Jr.
Calvin Gibson Jr., 1600 block of Woodrow Avenue, Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer.
Jesse Martin Moreno Jr.
Jesse Martin Moreno Jr., 900 block of Park Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Daron Hayden
Daron (aka Daron Travis) Hayden, 900 block of Villa Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Scott Wallace
Scott Wallace, 3200 block of Kensington Square Road, Sturtevant, harboring or aiding a felon, obstructing an officer.
Lamont R Emrick
Lamont R Emrick, 1200 block of Bluff Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Mitchell George Gajewski Jr.
Mitchell George Gajewski Jr., 7300 block of Big Bend Road, Waterford, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
James E Hudson
James E Hudson, 3600 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sierra K Lawson
Sierra K Lawson, 300 block of Parkview Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct.
LaVelle S Robinson
LaVelle (aka Kevin Shontae Pitt) S Robinson, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Alejandro Sierra
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alejandro (aka Mario Aranda) Sierra, 2200 block of Geneva Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
