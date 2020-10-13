 Skip to main content
Racine man reportedly got into a fight with landlord, passed out on the floor
Racine man reportedly got into a fight with landlord, passed out on the floor

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly got into a fight with his landlord and later passed out on the floor.

Jon Stanley Stempe, 62, of the 1300 block of Washington Avenue, was charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint: 

At 4:20 p.m. Saturday, an officer was dispatched to the 1300 block of Washington Avenue for a report of civil trouble.

Jon Stempe

Stempe

Upon arrival, an officer spoke to the landlord of the address who said Stempe was passed out on the floor and had been talking to himself. The landlord said he was working on tarring the roof when Stempe confronted him, saying: "You think you own the place!" He then threw a punch at the victim.

Stempe said the landlord attacked him and threw a punch. Stempe appeared intoxicated and admitted to having two beers earlier in the day.

Stempe was given a $100 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday.

A status conference is set for Jan. 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.

