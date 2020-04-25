Racine man reportedly found with firearm and cocaine at Dollar Tree store

RACINE — A Racine man was allegedly found with a firearm and cocaine Wednesday at the Dollar Tree store on Erie Street.
Anthony Z. Martin, 43, of the 1000 block of Albert Street, was charged last week with felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, as a repeater, and possession of cocaine, his second and subsequent offense.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, officers from the Racine Police Department responded to a report of a recovered stolen vehicle at the Dollar Tree on 3900 Erie Street. As the officers approached the driver of the vehicle as he left the store, they asked Martin to stop so they could speak with him about the vehicle, but he quickly walked back into the store. The officers followed Martin and ordered him at gunpoint to stop walking away from them. Martin then complied.
During a search, officers reported finding a loaded semi-automatic handgun and a set of brass knuckles in Martin's front right coat pocket. They found a bag of what appeared to be cocaine in Martin's right front pants pocket. The substance later tested positive for cocaine and weighed 2.6 grams. Martin said he knew he was a convicted felon and was prohibited from possessing a firearm, but said he needed it for protection.
Martin was convicted for his second possession of cocaine offense on Jan. 8, 2008, online records show. A cash bond of $250 has been set for Martin and is scheduled for a June 17 court date.
Today's mugshots: April 23
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Thomas A Mikulance
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Thomas A Mikulance, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Sarah Carvajal
Sarah (aka Patricia) Carvajal, 1600 block of Mead Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
David E Matavka
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
David E Matavka, 4000 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct, terrorist threats.
Anthony Z Martin
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Anthony (aka Anton) Z Martin, 1000 block of Albert Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, pointing a firearm at another (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of cocaine.
Matthew J Monteith
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Matthew J Monteith, 6800 block of Hospital Road, Burlington, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Horace L Willis
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Horace (aka Jessica Brown) L Willis, 3900 block of Erie Street, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Timothy S Willis
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Timothy S Willis, 2300 block of Layard Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Nathaniel P George
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Nathaniel P George, 2100 block of Delaware Street, Racine, receive compensation for human trafficking.
Darian D Gilliam Sr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Darian D Gilliam Sr., 1600 block of West 6th Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct.
