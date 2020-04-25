Racine man reportedly found with firearm and cocaine at Dollar Tree store

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — A Racine man was allegedly found with a firearm and cocaine Wednesday at the Dollar Tree store on Erie Street.

Anthony Z. Martin, 43, of the 1000 block of Albert Street, was charged last week with felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, as a repeater, and possession of cocaine, his second and subsequent offense.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, officers from the Racine Police Department responded to a report of a recovered stolen vehicle at the Dollar Tree on 3900 Erie Street. As the officers approached the driver of the vehicle as he left the store, they asked Martin to stop so they could speak with him about the vehicle, but he quickly walked back into the store. The officers followed Martin and ordered him at gunpoint to stop walking away from them. Martin then complied.

During a search, officers reported finding a loaded semi-automatic handgun and a set of brass knuckles in Martin's front right coat pocket. They found a bag of what appeared to be cocaine in Martin's right front pants pocket. The substance later tested positive for cocaine and weighed 2.6 grams. Martin said he knew he was a convicted felon and was prohibited from possessing a firearm, but said he needed it for protection.