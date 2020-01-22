You are the owner of this article.
Racine man reportedly damages two cars, makes threats to cars' owner
Crimes and Courts

Racine man reportedly damages two cars, makes threats to cars' owner

RACINE — A Racine man is facing charges after returning multiple times to a man’s house and allegedly damaging two of his vehicles.

Riad Y. Yasin, 44, of the 2200 block of Harriet Street, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 5:05 p.m. Friday, Racine Police responded to the 1000 block of Pearl Street for a report of civil trouble. A man said that Yasin was at his residence, banging on his door and yelling that he wanted to fight. The complainant said that Yasin left a few minutes before officers arrived and was told to call back if he returned.

Police were called back at 5:27 p.m. after the complainant said that Yasin had returned and damaged his vehicle. Yasin had reportedly shattered the windshield and a front driver’s side window with a metal object.

At 10:38 p.m., police were once again called back to the residence after the same caller said that he saw Yasin through his front window, stabbing the front passenger tire of his vehicle. The caller said Yasin left, but then returned and started to break the vehicle’s other windows, including on left side rear door, left trunk area and rear windshield.

The caller said that Yasin had also allegedly damaged the rear tail lamp of a second vehicle.

While on the scene, a vehicle driven by Yasin pulled up and police took him into custody. Yasin reportedly had fresh blood on his hands and wrists, but would not say why he was bleeding.

While being transported to the hospital, Yasin allegedly made several statements that he planned to hurt the caller when released from custody. He also reportedly told police that they would find the caller “in the river and he would be in Puerto Rico before police could find him,” the complaint stated.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Yasin remained in custody on a $5,000 cash bond, online records show. A status conference is scheduled for March 31 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online records show.

Riad Yasin

Yasin
Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

