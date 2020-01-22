Racine man reportedly damages two cars, makes threats to cars' owner

RACINE — A Racine man is facing charges after returning multiple times to a man’s house and allegedly damaging two of his vehicles.
Riad Y. Yasin, 44, of the 2200 block of Harriet Street, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 5:05 p.m. Friday, Racine Police responded to the 1000 block of Pearl Street for a report of civil trouble. A man said that Yasin was at his residence, banging on his door and yelling that he wanted to fight. The complainant said that Yasin left a few minutes before officers arrived and was told to call back if he returned.
Police were called back at 5:27 p.m. after the complainant said that Yasin had returned and damaged his vehicle. Yasin had reportedly shattered the windshield and a front driver’s side window with a metal object.
You have free articles remaining.
At 10:38 p.m., police were once again called back to the residence after the same caller said that he saw Yasin through his front window, stabbing the front passenger tire of his vehicle. The caller said Yasin left, but then returned and started to break the vehicle’s other windows, including on left side rear door, left trunk area and rear windshield.
The caller said that Yasin had also allegedly damaged the rear tail lamp of a second vehicle.
While on the scene, a vehicle driven by Yasin pulled up and police took him into custody. Yasin reportedly had fresh blood on his hands and wrists, but would not say why he was bleeding.
While being transported to the hospital, Yasin allegedly made several statements that he planned to hurt the caller when released from custody. He also reportedly told police that they would find the caller “in the river and he would be in Puerto Rico before police could find him,” the complaint stated.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Yasin remained in custody on a $5,000 cash bond, online records show. A status conference is scheduled for March 31 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online records show.
Today's mugshots: Jan. 17
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Thomas C Burton Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Thomas C Burton Jr., 1300 block of St. Patrick Street, Racine, battery by prisoners, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Shawntal T Cook
Shawntal T Cook, 1900 block of Hickory Grove Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Donovan P Hampton
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Donovan P Hampton, 3800 block of 45th Avenue, Kenosha, battery by prisoners, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
James Houston
James Houston, 4200 block Thirteenth Street, Racine, second degree sexual assault, incest.
Zen T Price IV
Zen T Price IV, 2100 block of Neptune Circle, Racine, felony mistreatment of animals.
Luke A Walter
Luke A Walter, 1500 block of Williams Street, Racine, possession of controlled substance, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tyron E Young
Tyron E Young, 600 block of Tenth Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Patrick E Dunn
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Patrick E Dunn, 900 block of South Stuart Road, Mount Pleasant, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Cindy M Hellesen
Cindy M Hellesen, 1800 block of Center Street, Racine, fraudulent use of a credit card, possession of drug paraphernalia.