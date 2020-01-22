Racine man reportedly damages two cars, makes threats to cars' owner

RACINE — A Racine man is facing charges after returning multiple times to a man’s house and allegedly damaging two of his vehicles.

Riad Y. Yasin, 44, of the 2200 block of Harriet Street, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 5:05 p.m. Friday, Racine Police responded to the 1000 block of Pearl Street for a report of civil trouble. A man said that Yasin was at his residence, banging on his door and yelling that he wanted to fight. The complainant said that Yasin left a few minutes before officers arrived and was told to call back if he returned.

Police were called back at 5:27 p.m. after the complainant said that Yasin had returned and damaged his vehicle. Yasin had reportedly shattered the windshield and a front driver’s side window with a metal object.

At 10:38 p.m., police were once again called back to the residence after the same caller said that he saw Yasin through his front window, stabbing the front passenger tire of his vehicle. The caller said Yasin left, but then returned and started to break the vehicle’s other windows, including on left side rear door, left trunk area and rear windshield.