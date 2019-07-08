RACINE — A Racine man found early Saturday morning reportedly covered in blood is facing charges after allegedly attacking his roommate with a knife and hammer.
Edward L. Esposito, 42, of the 1300 block of Maple Street, is facing two felony counts of first-degree reckless injury with the use of a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.
According to the criminal complaint:
Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Maple Street for a report of a person who was stabbed at approximately 1:43 a.m. Saturday. A witness called 911 after one his neighbors knocked on his door, bleeding from his head, chest and wrist. The victim said his roommate, Esposito, had stabbed him.
Esposito was reportedly "covered in blood from head to foot" when he was detained. Inside the residence, blood was found on the floor and walls. A hammer with blood on its handle was also found.
The victim said Esposito was pacing before he went into the kitchen and returned with a serrated knife and hammer. He said Esposito began swinging the knife at him, cutting his head near his temple. The victim believed he was knocked out during the attack because he could not remember some of his wounds.
An emergency room nurse said that the victim was cut in the temple, wrist, chest, eye and arm, and had puncture wounds to the back of the skull and wrist.
Esposito told a different story to police. He said he drank four beers and heard his roommates talking about him. He said he got paranoid and thought someone was going to jump him, so he barricaded himself in his room and heard "alarms going off in his head."
He said he went downstairs and heard the "alarms" again, grabbed the victim and the two got into a fight. Esposito claimed that his roommate pulled a knife and stabbed him in his thigh. He said he then grabbed the knife from the victim and stabbed him "everywhere."
Esposito reportedly said he felt the victim go limp on top of him and thought he was dead. He panicked and went to his other roommate's room, kicked in the door and said he thought he killed someone.
The second roommate confirmed that Esposito started banging on his bedroom door, eventually kicking it in. He said that Esposito said he thought he had killed the victim.
As of Monday afternoon, Esposito remained in custody on a $50,000 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 17 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
