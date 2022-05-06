Racine man reported with a gun at intersection of Marquette St. & State St. Tuesday faces charges

RACINE — A Racine man reported to have had a gun at the intersection of Marquette and State streets on Tuesday faces criminal charges.

Mauro Lopez, 28, of the 1500 block of Maple St., was charged with misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 1:35 a.m. on Tuesday, an officer was sent to the area of Marquette and State streets for a man with a gun.

The officer saw a man matching the description of the suspect and activated his emergency lights. The suspect, later identified as Lopez, fled on foot across Marquette Street.

Other officers responded and pursued Lopez through a backyard. Lopez started to climb over a fence and headed eastbound on LaSalle Street.

Lopez was eventually taken into custody at 1:44 a.m. on LaSalle Street.

A blue and pink marijuana pipe had fallen out of Lopez's pockets. It contained marijuana residue.

A firearm was not recovered, and three officers sustained lacerations on their hands while climbing the fence.

Lopez was given a $2,500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A status conference is on July 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

