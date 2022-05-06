Racine man reported with a gun at intersection of Marquette St. & State St. Tuesday faces charges

RACINE — A Racine man reported to have had a gun at the intersection of Marquette and State streets on Tuesday faces criminal charges.
Mauro Lopez, 28, of the 1500 block of Maple St., was charged with misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 1:35 a.m. on Tuesday, an officer was sent to the area of Marquette and State streets for a man with a gun.
The officer saw a man matching the description of the suspect and activated his emergency lights. The suspect, later identified as Lopez, fled on foot across Marquette Street.
Other officers responded and pursued Lopez through a backyard. Lopez started to climb over a fence and headed eastbound on LaSalle Street.
Lopez was eventually taken into custody at 1:44 a.m. on LaSalle Street.
A blue and pink marijuana pipe had fallen out of Lopez's pockets. It contained marijuana residue.
A firearm was not recovered, and three officers sustained lacerations on their hands while climbing the fence.
Lopez was given a $2,500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A status conference is on July 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 4, 2022
Today's mugshots: May 4
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Mauro Lopez
Mauro Lopez, 1500 block of Maple Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Konrad J. Haase
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Konrad J. Haase, 1500 block of Thurston Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Marcus C. Haynes
Marcus C. Haynes, 1800 block of Clayton Avenue, Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, obstructing an officer.
Anthony L. Ball
Anthony L. Ball, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), felony bail jumping.
Daniel A. Kirk
Daniel A. Kirk, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct, possession of THC.
Eric Warfield
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Eric Warfield, Zion, Illinois, attempting to flee or elude an officer, drive or operate motor vehicle without owner's consent, second degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor theft, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.