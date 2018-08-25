Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Racine Fire Department News

RACINE — A man was taken to the hospital with serious burns to 35 percent of his body after a kitchen fire Saturday on Racine’s south side.

Racine fire crews responded to a 911 call at 11:14 a.m. from an occupant at 1729 Racine St. who stated the stove was on fire. Upon arrival, fire crews noted that the fire was out.

One person was injured while trying to move the burning grease outside, according to a Racine Fire Department news release. The man was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital for further care.

His condition is stable but he sustained second-degree burns to about 35 percent of his body, the release stated.

Due to the living conditions at the home, the city Health Department was summoned; working with the Health Department, the family was able to return to the home.

In the release, the Fire Department warned that people should never attempt to move anything that is on fire.

“If a grease fire happens, turn off the stove if you are able and place a lid on top of it,” the release states. “Never attempt to move anything that is on fire.”

The fire is estimated to have caused $500 worth of property damage.

