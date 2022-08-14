Racine man pleads not guilty to killing former partner, who was pregnant

RACINE — A man who in October allegedly beat to death the woman who was carrying his child was in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday for arraignment.
William C. Bunch, 43, pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Vanessa Anderson, 31, and her unborn daughter, posthumously named Dior.
Bunch remains in custody at the Racine County Jail on $1 million bail.
Case history
Anderson’s landlord found her dead in her apartment on Oct. 8, 2021, on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
An autopsy determined Anderson’s cause of death was blunt-force trauma. Investigators collected a broken broom handle as well as a scissor blade from the scene.
According to the criminal complaint, the broom handle was the weapon used to beat Anderson to death. However, there were also many puncture wounds.
Inside the apartment, investigators found “significant amounts of blood, signs of a struggle across the apartment and indications that a clean-up had been attempted. There were pools of dried blood on the floor inside the door ... broken items, and blood smear(ed) on the wall and light switch in the kitchen.”
During the investigation, the victim’s loved ones told the police that the relationship between Bunch and Anderson was toxic, and he allegedly did not want her to have the baby.
Investigators reported that when they interviewed Bunch “immediately” after the killing and was reportedly “mostly cooperative” with investigators.
“Man, I didn’t have anything to do with that,” he said of the murder of Anderson.
He reportedly said his phone’s GPS would show he was not at the apartment at the time of the killing and claimed the baby was not his, but did say that his DNA might be found at the scene because of his relationship with Anderson.
Investigators also spoke with a concerned citizen who claimed that, three or four days, before the homicide they had been asked by Bunch for the loan of a crowbar because Bunch said “he needed it to break into (Anderson’s) residence in order to kill her and take care of the situation because (Anderson’s) was threatening to ruin his life.”
That citizen allegedly said they refused to loan Bunch the crowbar.
The citizen also told police, according to the criminal complaint, that Bunch intentionally did not bring his cellphone to Anderson’s home and the citizen also shared information about the crime scene that they would not have known unless they had been there themselves or had been to the apartment after the killing.
