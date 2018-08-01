RACINE — A Racine man who reportedly admitted to downloading and viewing child pornography pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the five felony counts of possession of child pornography he faces.
Clifford W. George, 60, of the 800 block of Eighth Street, waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday morning at the Law Enforcement Center. George has been in custody at the Racine County Jail since a search warrant was executed at his home on July 18.
Each of the five charges George faces holds a maximum penalty of up to $100,000 in fines and/or up to 25 years in prison, as well as a mandatory minimum sentence of at least three years in prison, should George be found guilty.
George also faces a $500 surcharge for each image found that is associated with the crime.
Child pornography allegedly found
According to the criminal complaint:
A Department of Criminal Investigations agent advised a Racine County Sheriff’s investigator that while he was monitoring downloaded child pornography, an image was found that investigators connected to George’s address.
Based on the image and information, the Racine County Investigations Bureau and Internet Crimes Against Children Division searched George’s apartment on July 18.
George, a former minister at Franksville United Methodist Church, now Faithbridge Church, reportedly admitted that he had been downloading child pornography for the last year. He told the investigator he usually deletes the files after watching them.
Four images depicting females ages 5 and younger in sexually suggestive situations were downloaded from George’s IP address.
The day of the arrest, Sheriff Christopher Schmaling issued a statement regarding George’s incarceration.
“Another revolting and filthy pedophile has been taken off our streets,” Schmaling said. “Scumbags such as these typically spend hours each day trolling the internet fulfilling their perverted fantasies with images of innocent children in various stages of undress. It is my opinion that every time an image of child pornography is shared and viewed, that innocent child is re-victimized again and again and again!”
A status conference is set for Sept. 21 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.