RACINE — A Racine man is facing felony charges after allegedly offering an informant $400 to kill a Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputy whom the man unsuccessfully sued for alleged inappropriate touching.
Kelly L. Rainey, 55, of the 3200 block of Vera Court, is charged with felony counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree intentional homicide, threat to a law enforcement officer and manufacture/deliver less than one gram of cocaine and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.
According to the criminal complaint:
The Racine County Metro Drug unit was using an undercover informant to investigate Rainey, who was reportedly dealing drugs in the area. On Aug. 14, Rainey reportedly sold the informant 0.2 grams of cocaine and offered the informant a $200 down payment and a gun to kill the Kenosha County deputy, with $200 more to be paid when the deputy was dead.
Rainey contacted the informant later and gave the informant a $20 down payment, saying he would not be able to get the gun until Aug. 16.
Racine Police later pulled Rainey over at the intersection of 16th and Villa streets and arrested him.
“I’m suing the (expletive) out of all y’all,” Rainey reportedly said as he was arrested. “I’m an innocent (expletive).”
Authorities searched Rainey’s residence and found 28.5 grams of marijuana.
Rainey told police he does not sell drugs because he is “too (expletive) dumb.” When police asked about trying to pay the informant to kill the Kenosha County deputy, Rainey changed the subject.
The informant also provided police with voicemails Rainey allegedly left on her phone.
“I also need you to do me a favor, and trust me, it’s worth it,” he reportedly said in one of voicemails. “But I will give you $500 to help me out. Just get rid of this damn pig for me. Damn police department are going to pay.”
Rainey has been incarcerated before for charges including substantial battery, intimidating a victim, theft and uttering a forgery.
Rainey made an initial court appearance Tuesday, during which a cash bond was set at $100,000, records show. He remained in custody at the Racine County Jail with a hold order Wednesday afternoon.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 20
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Thomas D. Anderson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Thomas D. Anderson (a.k.a Tom Cat), 1500 block of Villa Street, Racine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Jacy R. Andry
Jacy R. Andry, 1400 block of 71st Drive, Union Grove, resisting an officer, aggravated battery knowing the person harmed has a physical disability, disorderly conduct.
Alain D. Manning
Alain D. Manning, 8700 block of Buckingham Drive, Sturtevant, robbery with use of force, misdemeanor battery, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, criminal damage to property.
Isaiah S. Nesbitt
Isaiah S. Nesbitt, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, felony intimidation of a witness, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Joseph E. Smith
Joseph E. Smith, 4300 block of Spring Street, Racine, first degree child sexual assault, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Irvin C. Ellsworth
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Irvin C. Ellsworth, 3600 block of North Green Bay Road, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Jaylen W. James
Jaylen W. James, 200 block of Harrison Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Dallas J. Moore
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Dallas J. Moore, 2600 block of Eisenhower Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Carl W. Quast
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Carl W. Quast, Milwaukee, possession of drug paraphernalia.
