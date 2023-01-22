Racine man killed in confrontation with police had outstanding warrant

RACINE — The man killed Monday in an officer-involved shooting had an outstanding felony warrant for cutting off his GPS monitoring device and absconding from house arrest.

Hunter J. Hanson, 24, was scheduled for trial Jan. 24 on a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide with use of a deadly weapon in connection to a December 2018 incident in which he allegedly accelerated his pickup toward a Racine Police Department officer who was trying to apprehend him on an outstanding warrant.

Hanson also was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, attempting to elude an officer and recklessly endangering safety.

He posted $20,000 cash bail Sept. 14, 2022, and was put on house arrest with a GPS ankle monitor administered by Racine County Alternatives Program.

Judge Timothy Boyle was informed Dec. 14, 2022, that Hanson had cut off the GPS ankle monitor and absconded.

In response, Boyle issued a bench warrant for Hanson’s arrest.

Town of Paris

About 3:30 p.m. Jan. 16, deputies from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop Hanson and a pursuit ensued.

The chase ended near the Kenosha-Racine county line after Hanson crashed his car.

Hanson allegedly ran across a field and was carrying a firearm.

He reportedly was told by officers to drop the weapon.

When he did not, he was shot by the officers and later died at the hospital.

Three deputies from Kenosha County are on administrative leave while the shooting is under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

Warrants

The criminal allegations against Hanson were brought after a Nov. 22, 2018, hit-and-run crash in which Hanson allegedly was driving his father’s vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

Officers allege they found a .22-caliber long rifle in the vehicle, along with 20 rounds of ammunition in the magazine and one live round in the chamber.

On Dec. 20, 2018, officers were dispatched to O’Reilly Auto Parts, 4005 Durand Ave., to investigate a report of a suspicious person.

A store employee reportedly told officers that Hanson was a regular customer and that he allegedly had scammed the store by returning vehicle parts for cash in the past.

At about 5:30 p.m. that day, Hanson entered the store and requested to return an item without a receipt. The employee reportedly told Hanson he could not return the item because there was not enough cash in the register.

Hanson allegedly reached into his hooded sweatshirt and pulled out a black AR-15-style firearm magazine. The employee described the magazine as containing 10 or 20 rounds.

Hanson also allegedly slammed the loaded magazine on the counter and began to curse at the employee.

The employee told Hanson the manager was gone for the night, to which Hanson reportedly responded “this is for (the manager), I’ll be coming for his a--.”

Hanson left the store, but indicated he would return later. The employee closed the store.

On Dec. 21, 2018, there was a report of an officer-involved shooting in the 1600 block of Boyd Avenue.

According to the criminal complaint, the officer was in the area looking for Hanson.

As the officer got out of his squad car, Hanson got into a 1998 Chevrolet K 1500 pickup truck and allegedly accelerated toward the officer.

The officer then fired at the vehicle, and Hanson allegedly drove away at a high speed.

Officers lost sight of the truck near Indiana Street and Durand Avenue.

By the time Hanson was arrested in Feb. 2019, he faced a list of felonies.

