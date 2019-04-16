RACINE — A Racine man who had a warrant issued for his arrest after allegedly shooting and injuring two people with another man in August was in custody as of Tuesday, online records show.
Lavon M. Brown, 33, of the 3300 block of 15th Street, and co-defendant Curtis L. Petty, 33, of the 1500 block of Flett Avenue, are charged with two counts of felony attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection to the shooting incidents.
Petty is likely to plead either not guilty or no contest to the attempted homicide charges at a plea hearing scheduled for April 23.
Brown is also facing charges stemming from other incidents. He is charged with a felony count of attempting to flee or elude a traffic officer and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana, theft, criminal trespassing, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Brown remained in custody at the County Jail on a $50,500 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for April 25 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Shooting incident
On July 29, Petty and Brown reportedly fired several bullets at two victims, striking them and their vehicle, before fleeing the scene in the 1400 block of South Memorial Drive, according to the criminal complaint. One of the victims was shot in the head and the other was shot in the leg.
The victim shot in the leg identified Brown as a passenger in the suspect vehicle and said he saw Brown fire several shots at them near Washington Avenue and South Memorial Drive. He said Brown continued to shoot at them as they headed toward 16th Street.
After being shot at least 20 times, the victims fled and went to the hospital. Officers found “numerous” bullet holes in the victim’s vehicle.
After the incident, Petty told witnesses he had “done something bad” and would be leaving for a while. Petty admitted that he had been with Brown, who had started shooting, and that Petty had also fired shots.
Officers found the suspect vehicle, which matched the description given by the victims and witnesses. The vehicle had damage and paint transfer consistent with striking the victim’s vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.