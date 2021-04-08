 Skip to main content
Racine man hospitalized then taken to jail after allegedly injecting heroin at work
Racine man hospitalized then taken to jail after allegedly injecting heroin at work

RACINE — A Racine man who allegedly injected heroin in the bathroom at work and was found passed out with his pants down was taken to the hospital before being taken to jail on Monday.

Shane R. Trentadue, 33, of the 500 block of Harvey Drive, was charged with a felony count of possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor counts of possess/illegally obtained prescription, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct, 15 felony counts of bail jumping and 13 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 11:50 a.m. on Monday, officers were sent to the 700 block of Water Street for an overdose.

Shane Trentadue

Trentadue

Upon arrival, an officer found the man, Trentadue, inside the front door of the business and semi-conscious with his pants off. He was in and out of consciousness but was breathing as other employees were pouring buckets of cold water over his head.

He was only a few feet from a bathroom and inside of the bathroom was a lighter, a pack of cigarettes, a bottle of water and a cut off soda can bottom. The can had a cloudy solution in it. A pair of jeans were found near Trentadue, and a plastic baggie containing heroin and fentanyl was found in one of the pockets. A syringe was also found. 

A witness said that Trentadue had arrived at work and was in the bathroom for around 10 minutes. He then went to use the bathroom and found Trentadue passed out on the floor near the toilet. Other employees dragged him out and poured water on him.

At Ascension All Saints Hospital, Trentadue said he typically uses heroin and meth and every day. He said he picked up heroin before coming to work and went to the bathroom to inject.

The complaint stated that Trentadue, while still at the hospital, argued it was illegal to take him to jail as he "refused to walk." Trentadue's "uncooperative behavior made it difficult for officers to perform their duties and caused a disturbance," according to police.

Trentadue had an initial court appearance at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday via Zoom. A cash bond was set at $7,500.

He is facing a number of other open criminal cases filed in the last eight months, including charges for felony possession of narcotic drugs in August 2020, misdemeanor theft in September 2020, three felony counts of manufacturing/delivering non-narcotic drugs in November 2020, and criminal trespass to dwelling also in November 2020.

