Racine man hospitalized then taken to jail after allegedly injecting heroin at work

RACINE — A Racine man who allegedly injected heroin in the bathroom at work and was found passed out with his pants down was taken to the hospital before being taken to jail on Monday.

Shane R. Trentadue, 33, of the 500 block of Harvey Drive, was charged with a felony count of possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor counts of possess/illegally obtained prescription, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct, 15 felony counts of bail jumping and 13 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 11:50 a.m. on Monday, officers were sent to the 700 block of Water Street for an overdose.

Upon arrival, an officer found the man, Trentadue, inside the front door of the business and semi-conscious with his pants off. He was in and out of consciousness but was breathing as other employees were pouring buckets of cold water over his head.

He was only a few feet from a bathroom and inside of the bathroom was a lighter, a pack of cigarettes, a bottle of water and a cut off soda can bottom. The can had a cloudy solution in it. A pair of jeans were found near Trentadue, and a plastic baggie containing heroin and fentanyl was found in one of the pockets. A syringe was also found.