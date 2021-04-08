Racine man hospitalized then taken to jail after allegedly injecting heroin at work

RACINE — A Racine man who allegedly injected heroin in the bathroom at work and was found passed out with his pants down was taken to the hospital before being taken to jail on Monday.
Shane R. Trentadue, 33, of the 500 block of Harvey Drive, was charged with a felony count of possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor counts of possess/illegally obtained prescription, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct, 15 felony counts of bail jumping and 13 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 11:50 a.m. on Monday, officers were sent to the 700 block of Water Street for an overdose.
Upon arrival, an officer found the man, Trentadue, inside the front door of the business and semi-conscious with his pants off. He was in and out of consciousness but was breathing as other employees were pouring buckets of cold water over his head.
He was only a few feet from a bathroom and inside of the bathroom was a lighter, a pack of cigarettes, a bottle of water and a cut off soda can bottom. The can had a cloudy solution in it. A pair of jeans were found near Trentadue, and a plastic baggie containing heroin and fentanyl was found in one of the pockets. A syringe was also found.
A witness said that Trentadue had arrived at work and was in the bathroom for around 10 minutes. He then went to use the bathroom and found Trentadue passed out on the floor near the toilet. Other employees dragged him out and poured water on him.
At Ascension All Saints Hospital, Trentadue said he typically uses heroin and meth and every day. He said he picked up heroin before coming to work and went to the bathroom to inject.
The complaint stated that Trentadue, while still at the hospital, argued it was illegal to take him to jail as he "refused to walk." Trentadue's "uncooperative behavior made it difficult for officers to perform their duties and caused a disturbance," according to police.
Trentadue had an initial court appearance at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday via Zoom. A cash bond was set at $7,500.
He is facing a number of other open criminal cases filed in the last eight months, including charges for felony possession of narcotic drugs in August 2020, misdemeanor theft in September 2020, three felony counts of manufacturing/delivering non-narcotic drugs in November 2020, and criminal trespass to dwelling also in November 2020.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, April 6
Today's mugshots: April 6
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Damien C Robinson
Damien C Robinson, Madison, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
George A Schram
George A Schram, 1200 block of Larson Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Mark Michael Stikel
Mark Michael Stikel, Franksville, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), aggravated battery (elderly person, domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Shane R Trentadue
Ivan Verbitsky
Ivan Verbitsky, Mequon, Wisconsin, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), hit and run (injury), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Gordon William Briwick
Gordon William Briwick, 2000 block of Jay Eye See Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Esa M Coffelt
Esa M Coffelt, 1500 block of West Boulevard, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
Chad P McCloskey
Chad P McCloskey, 3400 block of 5th Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession with intent to distribute schedule IV drugs, possession of cocaine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Destiny R Newton
Destiny R Newton, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Byron E Page
Byron E Page, 200 block of Howland Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Lashelle N Allison
Lashelle N Allison, Lomira, Wisconsin, battery to a law enforcement officer, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), possession of a firearm while intoxicated, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Quincy Adam Bevers
Quincy Adam Bevers, 400 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Corvell D Creamer
Corvell D Creamer, Madison, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Malena M Malacara-Whitnell
Malena M Malacara-Whitnell, 400 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Angel E Martinez
Angel E Martinez, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kevin D Partee
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kevin D Partee, Hollendale, Michigan, possession of THC.
Todd A Peterson
Todd A Peterson, 33000 block of Clarence Street, Burlington, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Nickolas S Rincon
Nickolas S Rincon, 9300 block of Caledonia Lane, Caledonia, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.