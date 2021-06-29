RACINE — A Racine man has been charged in a hit and run that occurred at the 1600 block of State Street.

Quadell B.M. Pritchett, 19, of the 4000 block of Erie St., was charged with two felony counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of hit and run of an attended vehicle and bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, an officer saw a Mercury sedan on the 1600 block of State St. with severe front-end damage. The officer spoke to the driver who said he was driving on State St. when a green Chevy Malibu hit his car. The Malibu then fled westbound.

An officer saw the Malibu return to the scene and spoke to the driver who claimed they didn't stay on scene because the car's brakes weren't working. The officer spoke to the driver separately from the passenger, Pritchett, and he said that Pritchett was driving the car at the time of the accident and switched seats before returning to the scene. Pritchett then admitted to the officer he switched seats after fleeing.

Pritchett was given a $350 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for July 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

