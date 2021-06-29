 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine man has been charged in a hit and run
0 Comments

Racine man has been charged in a hit and run

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged in a hit and run that occurred at the 1600 block of State Street.

President Joe Biden looked to sell voters on the economic benefits of the proposed 973 billion infrastructure package while in Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Quadell B.M. Pritchett, 19, of the 4000 block of Erie St., was charged with two felony counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of hit and run of an attended vehicle and bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, an officer saw a Mercury sedan on the 1600 block of State St. with severe front-end damage. The officer spoke to the driver who said he was driving on State St. when a green Chevy Malibu hit his car. The Malibu then fled westbound.

Quadell Pritchett

Pritchett

An officer saw the Malibu return to the scene and spoke to the driver who claimed they didn't stay on scene because the car's brakes weren't working. The officer spoke to the driver separately from the passenger, Pritchett, and he said that Pritchett was driving the car at the time of the accident and switched seats before returning to the scene. Pritchett then admitted to the officer he switched seats after fleeing.

Pritchett was given a $350 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for July 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Condo board boss warned of damage before collapse

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News