Racine man has been accused of multiple thefts since October 2020

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of multiple thefts that occurred since October of 2020.

Elsander Phillips, 46, of the 500 block of Sixth Street, was charged with three felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling, three misdemeanor counts of theft and a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.

According to criminal complaints:

At 11:51 a.m. on Oct. 9, 2020, an officer was flagged down in reference to a theft at Rooster's Restaurant.

He spoke to the owner who said that a man exited the external freezer at the back of the restaurant with bags of food. Two bags of boneless chicken wings and three bags of chicken strips were stolen.

From review of the surveillance footage, an investigator was able to identify Phillips as the one who stole the food.

At 9:10 a.m. on July 9, an officer was sent to the 900 block of 12th St. for a burglary to a garage.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a woman who said someone entered her garage between July 4-6 and took her red push lawnmower. There was a 160z can of Icehouse and a pair of gloves left behind in the garage. Fingerprints left on the items traced back to Phillips.