 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert topical

Racine man has been accused of dealing heroin and cocaine

  • 0

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of dealing heroin and cocaine from his car and a LaSalle Street home.

Much remains unknown about a possible California serial killer. Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden told Newsy he's reminding his community to walk in pairs.  "That safety message we've been messaging is to don't be alone. If you have to be out at night, you know that area, be aware of your surroundings, all those good things, you know, to minimize the opportunity to be a victim," said McFadden. Police have linked seven shootings six of the victims killed dating back to April 2021. Ballistic tests have linked the Stockton cases to one in Oakland, about a 90 minute drive away.  "This forensic science that we have these days is very helpful to our mission," said McFadden.Ballistic science continues to improve, essentially allowing crime labs to ID the fingerprint of a bullet fired from a gun. How does testing work? Crime lab scientists look at 2D images or 3D maps. Different police departments and ATF have databases they can search and compare.  SEE MORE: Police Offer $125K Reward To Catch California Serial Killer"What we're trying to do right now in this is come up with new algorithms, new protocols and statistical calculations to bring us closer to what DNA is doing," said McFadden. Alan Zheng is a mechanical engineer with the National Institute of Standards and Technology, or NIST.  NIST sets the benchmarks so the way bullets are compared is accurate and the same across the board.   They run a public database of tool marks, which are microscopic markings that a gun's mechanisms make on different bullets when they're fired.  "One is striated tool marks, which is caused by a sliding motion, and the other one's impress tool marks, which is exactly what it sounds like, something pressing against a softer surface," said Zheng. There are more than 100 standard markers in a ballistic test, and scientists added two more this August.  Zheng says the goal is to get ballistic identification to the accuracy of DNA and thinks that's about three years away. 
Andrew Hamilton

Hamilton

Andrew B. Hamilton, 47, of the 1900 block of LaSalle Street, was charged with three felony counts of bail jumping and felony counts of possession with intent to deliver between 3-10 grams of heroin, possession with intent to deliver between 5-15 grams of cocaine and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

According to a criminal complaint:

An agent was involved in an ongoing investigation into the sale of controlled substances by Hamilton. Hamilton was conducting drug transactions from his Dodge Magnum as well as from the 1900 block of LaSalle Street.

On Oct. 5, agents saw Hamilton leave the 1900 block of LaSalle St. and get into the Dodge. A traffic stop was conducted and the vehicle was searched. Inside a men's shaving bag, deputies found:

People are also reading…

  • Sandwich baggies.
  • A digital scale.
  • A razor blade.
  • Scissors.
  • Two bags containing heroin and cocaine.

Deputies also found a loaded Smith & Wesson magazine, $742 and two cell phones. The bag of cocaine weighed 5.4 grams, and the 22 baggies of heroin weighed 3.4 grams.

Hamilton claimed he does not do any drugs other than smoking marijuana. He claimed a person named "Rio" pays him to deliver the shaving bag to people.

Hamilton was given a $7,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on Oct. 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine Co. man charged with intentionally committing election fraud raises flurry of defenses

Racine Co. man charged with intentionally committing election fraud raises flurry of defenses

How do you defend someone who has admitted to committing a crime and that there is undeniable evidence that the defendant did what they are accused of doing? You say the defendant had to do what he did, or you say no crime was committed at all, or that the prosecution is unconstitutional, or you say all three.

That’s the plan for the defense of the Racine County man who admitted to requesting absentee ballots using the names of two elected officials he doesn’t like to prove it is possible.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Mental health concerns following Hurricane Ian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News