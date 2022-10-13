RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of dealing heroin and cocaine from his car and a LaSalle Street home.
Andrew B. Hamilton, 47, of the 1900 block of LaSalle Street, was charged with three felony counts of bail jumping and felony counts of possession with intent to deliver between 3-10 grams of heroin, possession with intent to deliver between 5-15 grams of cocaine and maintaining a drug trafficking place.
According to a criminal complaint:
An agent was involved in an ongoing investigation into the sale of controlled substances by Hamilton. Hamilton was conducting drug transactions from his Dodge Magnum as well as from the 1900 block of LaSalle Street.
On Oct. 5, agents saw Hamilton leave the 1900 block of LaSalle St. and get into the Dodge. A traffic stop was conducted and the vehicle was searched. Inside a men's shaving bag, deputies found:
- Sandwich baggies.
- A digital scale.
- A razor blade.
- Scissors.
- Two bags containing heroin and cocaine.
Deputies also found a loaded Smith & Wesson magazine, $742 and two cell phones. The bag of cocaine weighed 5.4 grams, and the 22 baggies of heroin weighed 3.4 grams.
Hamilton claimed he does not do any drugs other than smoking marijuana. He claimed a person named "Rio" pays him to deliver the shaving bag to people.
Hamilton was given a $7,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on Oct. 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Oct. 11, 2022
Today's mugshots: Oct. 11
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Andrew B. Hamilton
Andrew B. Hamilton, 1900 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver heroin (between 3-10 grams), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping.
Patricia M. Hooks
Patricia M. Hooks, Oak Park, Illinois, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Ruben A. Munoz
Ruben A. Munoz, 400 block of Seventh Street, Racine, operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st offense).
Ana C. Nuno
Ana C. Nuno, 600 block of 16th Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.