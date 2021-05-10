Racine man had multiple videos of child pornography, some containing children as young as 3

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly possessed multiple child pornography videos, including images of children as young as 3.
Thomas James Collier, 37, of the 1900 block of Taylor Avenue, was charged with 17 felony counts of possession of child pornography and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
An investigator was conducting an online investigation looking for offenders who possess child pornography when he found an IP address that shared a video of child pornography containing a child between 3-5, according to an analyst. The investigator found the owner of the IP address was Collier at the 1900 block of Taylor Avenue.
On March 30, officers executed a search on the house and found Collier, a woman and two children. The woman said Collier spends a lot of time in the computer area and that she did not know the password to his computer. She said he gets upset if anyone goes near his computer and no one is allowed to be by it.
Officers found straws with cocaine on them and the woman said that Collier occasionally uses cocaine "socially" with friends once or twice a month.
Collier was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for May 13 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
