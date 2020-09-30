Racine man had child pornography with some victims allegedly being as young as 4-5

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with possessing child pornography, with some of the victims reportedly being as young as 4 or 5.

Justice A. Yankech, 20, of the 3300 block of Ninth Avenue, was charged with 17 felony counts of possession of child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint:

An investigator assigned to the Sensitive Crime Unit received a cyber tip that on Feb. 3 that 17 images of child pornography were uploaded for an IP address that listed Yankech as the user.

When confronted by police, Yankech allegedly admitted to accessing the dark web, searching for underage porn and accessing images of what he described as "mostly early to mid-teen females," believing the youngest to be 12-13 years of age. He stated he conducted two uploads and that his account was deleted or canceled shortly after he made the uploads.

Police reported that seven of the images found had victims under 10 years of age, with some being as young as 4-5 years old.

Yankech was given a cash bond of $30,000 in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.

