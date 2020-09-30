Racine man had child pornography with some victims allegedly being as young as 4-5

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with possessing child pornography, with some of the victims reportedly being as young as 4 or 5.
Justice A. Yankech, 20, of the 3300 block of Ninth Avenue, was charged with 17 felony counts of possession of child pornography.
According to a criminal complaint:
An investigator assigned to the Sensitive Crime Unit received a cyber tip that on Feb. 3 that 17 images of child pornography were uploaded for an IP address that listed Yankech as the user.
When confronted by police, Yankech allegedly admitted to accessing the dark web, searching for underage porn and accessing images of what he described as "mostly early to mid-teen females," believing the youngest to be 12-13 years of age. He stated he conducted two uploads and that his account was deleted or canceled shortly after he made the uploads.
Police reported that seven of the images found had victims under 10 years of age, with some being as young as 4-5 years old.
Yankech was given a cash bond of $30,000 in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday.
A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 30
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Marquavis T Adams
Marquavis T Adams, 2500 block of 21st Street, Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Joshua E Pitts
Joshua E Pitts, Madison, Wisconsin, burglary of a building or dwelling, take and drive vehicle without owner's consent (2nd+ offense), misdemeanor theft, theft by acquisition of a credit card.
Jereme D Toney
Jereme D Toney, 700 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft, concealing stolen property (less than $2,500).
Justice A Yankech
Justice A Yankech, 3300 block of 9th Avenue, Racine, possession of child pornography.
Mark S Arndt
Mark S Arndt, 6900 block of Middle Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense).
James E Hudson
James E Hudson, 3600 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Juan A Lopez
Juan A Lopez, 500 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Arthur J Malacara
Arthur J Malacara, 1400 block of 13th Avenue, Union Grove, retail theft (remove anti-theft device less than or equal to $500), disorderly conduct.
Trevon J Marshall
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Trevon J Marshall, 4200 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer.
Anna M Villa
Anna M Villa, 800 block of College Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct misdemeanor bail jumping.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.