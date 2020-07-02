Racine man gets five years in prison for bigamy and violating domestic violence orders

RACINE COUNTY — A former Racine man who pleaded guilty to being married to two women at the same time, making false statements on a marriage license and over 20 counts of violating domestic violence restrictions against one of his wives, is facing five years in prison, plus parole, probation and time in jail.
Juan Tirado, 47, who had lived in the 2500 block of Taylor Avenue and is currently serving time at the state's Oshkosh Correctional Institution, received his sentences in four different cases on Wednesday morning, which combined had a total of 25 charges of violating domestic violence restrictions
In the end, Tirado pleaded guilty to bigamy, making a false statement on a marriage license and 13 counts of violating domestic violence restrictions. He was sentenced to a total of five years in prison, four years of parole and nine months in the Racine County Jail. He was also sentenced to two years of probation but if he violates the terms of his probation, he will instead have to serve another year in prison and another year on parole.
According to one of the criminal complaints:
On Jan. 22, 2018, Tirado was issued a domestic abuse restraining order and was ordered not to contact his wife or visit her residence. On July 9, the order was set to expire, but Tirano’s wife chose not to have the order dismissed. The order was in full effect through Oct. 5.
Tirado’s wife received multiple letters from Tirado from the Racine County Jail to her home, postmarked July 10, Aug. 1, 13, 15, 22 and 29 and Sept. 4, 2018.
Tirado also called his wife from the jail. On July 7, 2018, he told her that if anything happened to him in jail, the same thing would happen to her. The next day, Tirado called her again and she told him she would not dismiss the domestic abuse order.
From July 9 to Aug. 24, 2018, Tirado’s wife received 2,079 calls from the jail and from Aug. 24 to Sept. 14, she received 602 calls. Although the calls were made using different pins, an investigator determined they were all made by Tirado.
A second marriage
On Sept. 11, 2018, Tirado appeared before Circuit Court Judge Robert Repischak on a motion from his wife to void the marriage, which started on Dec. 30, 2017.
At the hearing, a woman testified under oath that she had married Tirado in Sacramento County, Calif., on March 21, 2007. She stated that she had not sought to dissolve the marriage, was not aware of anyone seeking to dissolve the marriage and still considered the marriage to be valid.
Tirado’s second wife, who had filed the domestic abuse orders, stated that she and Tirado had filled out a Wisconsin marriage license application and Tirado stated he had previously been married and the marriage ended in divorce.
Repischak declared Tirado’s second marriage as void.
Tirado’s ex-wife said that in the weeks before and after their marriage, Tirado physically assaulted her and refused to let her leave the house. Based on those incidents and the continued contact in spite of the order, some of which involved threats of harm, the woman said that she was terrified Tirado would harm or kill her. She stated that she feared that even if he is incarcerated that he will contact someone to harm her for him.
According to the complaint, Tirado has been incarcerated eight times and has a record going back to 1994.
