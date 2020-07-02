Racine man gets five years in prison for bigamy and violating domestic violence orders

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — A former Racine man who pleaded guilty to being married to two women at the same time, making false statements on a marriage license and over 20 counts of violating domestic violence restrictions against one of his wives, is facing five years in prison, plus parole, probation and time in jail.

Juan Tirado, 47, who had lived in the 2500 block of Taylor Avenue and is currently serving time at the state's Oshkosh Correctional Institution, received his sentences in four different cases on Wednesday morning, which combined had a total of 25 charges of violating domestic violence restrictions

In the end, Tirado pleaded guilty to bigamy, making a false statement on a marriage license and 13 counts of violating domestic violence restrictions. He was sentenced to a total of five years in prison, four years of parole and nine months in the Racine County Jail. He was also sentenced to two years of probation but if he violates the terms of his probation, he will instead have to serve another year in prison and another year on parole.

According to one of the criminal complaints: