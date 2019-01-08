MOUNT PLEASANT — Police are seeking information after an 18-year-old Racine man was found severely injured in a ditch Monday evening after a hit-and-run crash.
At 10:46 p.m. Monday, Mount Pleasant Police responded to the area near Highway 32 and Hansche Road for an unconscious man who was found lying in a ditch, according to a Mount Pleasant Police Department news release.
Officers and rescue personnel arrived, and the man was treated by South Shore Fire Department. He was transported with life threatening injuries to Froedtert Trauma Center in Wauwatosa. Flight for Life was initially called to transport the man, but could not fly due to weather conditions.
Officers discovered that the victim, an 18-year-old bicyclist from Racine, was struck by a vehicle while he was riding south on Highway 32. The Wisconsin State Patrol was also contacted to conduct a crash reconstruction of the scene due to the severity of the man's injuries.
The injured man's name has been withheld pending notification of his family. As of Tuesday morning, police said the status of the victim — who is still being treated for serious life threatening injuries — is unknown.
Seeking suspect info
Authorities have determined that the incident was a hit-and-run crash. Police say evidence recovered at the crash scene included paint chips and vehicle parts with identification numbers, which helped investigators determine that the suspect vehicle is a 1998 to 2003 white Dodge Ram van.
The suspect vehicle should contain fresh damage to the front right headlamp assembly and right side of hood and windshield. Police are asking for the public’s help to quickly identify and locate the suspect and vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department at 262-884-0454 option no. 4, or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or by email through the website at www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com
The incident remains under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol.
