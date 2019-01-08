Try 1 month for 99¢
Mount Pleasant police
Buy Now
Submitted photo

MOUNT PLEASANT — Police are asking for the public’s help to quickly identify and locate a suspect and vehicle after an 18-year-old Racine man was found severely injured in a ditch late Monday evening after an apparent hit-and-run crash.

At 10:46 p.m. Monday, Mount Pleasant Police and South Shore firefighters responded to the area near Highway 32 and Hansche Road for an unconscious man found lying in a ditch, according to a Mount Pleasant Police Department news release. The crash scene is located north of Highway KR and south of Chicory Road.

Officers discovered that the victim, an 18-year-old bicyclist from Racine, was apparently struck by a vehicle while he was riding south on Highway 32. The man was treated by paramedics at the scene before being transported with life-threatening injuries to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. The Flight for Life helicopter was initially called to transport the man, but could not fly due to weather conditions. 

As of Tuesday, the injured man's name was withheld pending notification of his family. Police on Tuesday also did not release an update on the condition of the man. 

Vehicle info

Authorities say the incident was a hit-and-run crash. Evidence recovered at the crash scene included paint chips and vehicle parts with identification numbers, which helped investigators determine that the suspect vehicle is a 1998 to 2003 white Dodge Ram van.

The suspect vehicle should have fresh damage to the front right headlamp assembly and right side of hood and windshield. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-0454, or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or by email through the website at www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com.

The Wisconsin State Patrol's crash investigation team was contacted to conduct a crash reconstruction of the scene due to the severity of the man's injuries. The incident remained under investigation as of Tuesday by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and State Patrol.

 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
2
19
6

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Load comments