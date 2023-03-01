RACINE — A Racine man who was found passed out in his vehicle is facing several charges, including his fifth OWI.

Dawann L. Johnson, 36, of the 1500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (fifth) and a misdemeanor count of operate motor vehicle while revoked.

According to a criminal complaint, at 2:33 a.m. Monday, an officer saw a gold Chevy Tahoe crash into a a car parked along the west side of Marquette Street.

Upon approaching the Tahoe, the officer reportedly saw that the driver, later identified as Johnson, was passed out.

The complaint said that Johnson’s head was tilted and his mouth was open.

The officer pounded on the window, but Johnson reportedly did not initially wake up — but eventually did regain consciousness and stepped out of the vehicle.

Johnson allegedly denied hitting the parked car and claimed he had not been in an accident.

Johnson also reportedly said that had a drink around 4 p.m. but had not had anything to drink since.

After failing field sobriety tests, Johnson was arrested for OWI and taken to the hospital.

While there, Johnson allegedly said, “Can’t you just swab my mouth? You guys already know I’m drunk.”

Johnson was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. He has a status conference Tuesday and a preliminary hearing March 8, both at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Feb. 27, 2023 Today's mugshots: Feb. 27 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. Adric S. Centell-Dunk Adric S. Centell-Dunk, 2300 block West Lawn Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping. Tommy E. Dennison Tommy E. Dennison, 4300 block South Loomis Road, Waterford, felony personal ID theft (financial gain). Charissa L. Earl Charissa L. Earl, 3200 block of Indiana Street, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon. Maurice D. Hatchett Maurice D. Hatchett, 3300 block of 17th Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer, possession of THC, felony bail jumping. Jacob E. Heeter Jacob E. Heeter, 1700 block of Howe Street, Racine, obstructing an officer. Dawann L. Johnson Dawann (aka X Birdman) L. Johnson, 1500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration), operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping. Camarion D. King Camarion D. King, 2800 block of Wright Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping. Dexter D. Love Dexter D. Love, 1900 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, criminal trespass, obstructing an officer. David C. Pierce Jr. David C. Pierce Jr., 5400 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping. Orlando C. Robinson Orlando C. Robinson, 2000 block of Gillen Street, Racine, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping. Dennis C. Ross Dennis C. Ross, Old Mill Creek, Illinois, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia. David E. Schrank David E. Schrank, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), resisting an officer. Jeffery D. Sheppard Jeffery D. Sheppard, 300 block of Main Street, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments). Arvontre D. Taylor Arvontre D. Taylor, 2000 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC. Luis M. Bardales Luis M. Bardales, 100 block of Ohio Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC, manufacture/deliver schedule IV drugs. Devontae O. Bracken Devontae O. Bracken, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent (domestic abuse assessments), negligent handling of a weapon (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments). Jasmine D. Keys Jasmine D. Keys, Beach Park, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000). Alexie Reyes Alexie Reyes, West Allis, Wisconsin, battery by prisoners, aggravated battery. Mohammad T. Alnabulsi Mohammad T. Alnabulsi, Middletown, Connecticut, assault by prisoners. Davarico A. Bass Davarico A. Bass, 5600 block of 32nd Avenue, Kenosha, obstructing an officer. Shaquille B. Buckley Shaquille B. Buckley, 2100 block of Howe Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping. Lejon J. Cadd Lejon J. Cadd, 1800 block of Franklin Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.