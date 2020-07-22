Racine man fled from police, hid on a roof
Racine man fled from police, hid on a roof

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly fled from the police and hid on a roof after being pulled over for a traffic stop.

Laquis L. Dawkins, 28, of the 800 block of English Street, was charged with felony second degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee or elude an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sunday, an officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and stopped the vehicle. The vehicle pulled over to the side of the road and another vehicle pulled over as well. Officers attempted to approach the target of the stop and then both vehicles pulled away from the scene.

The vehicles traveled southbound and eventually came to a stop on Highland Avenue. The officer ordered the drivers to show their hands and one of them complied. The other driver, later identified as Dawkins, drove away, reaching speeds of 56 mph and failing to stop at several controlled intersections. Dawkins nearly struck another vehicle at one of the intersections.

Dawkins eventually came to a stop at the 900 block of Grand Avenue and fled the car. Officers received information that Dawkins was hiding on the roof of what appeared to be an abandoned building on the 1000 block of Center Street. Dawkins was located and was in possession of the vehicle’s keys and his ID was located in the vehicle.

As of Tuesday morning, Dawkins remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $750 cash bond, online court records show. A status conference is set for Aug. 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

