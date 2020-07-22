Racine man fled from police, hid on a roof

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly fled from the police and hid on a roof after being pulled over for a traffic stop.

Laquis L. Dawkins, 28, of the 800 block of English Street, was charged with felony second degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee or elude an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sunday, an officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and stopped the vehicle. The vehicle pulled over to the side of the road and another vehicle pulled over as well. Officers attempted to approach the target of the stop and then both vehicles pulled away from the scene.

The vehicles traveled southbound and eventually came to a stop on Highland Avenue. The officer ordered the drivers to show their hands and one of them complied. The other driver, later identified as Dawkins, drove away, reaching speeds of 56 mph and failing to stop at several controlled intersections. Dawkins nearly struck another vehicle at one of the intersections.