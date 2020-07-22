Racine man fled from police, hid on a roof

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly fled from the police and hid on a roof after being pulled over for a traffic stop.
Laquis L. Dawkins, 28, of the 800 block of English Street, was charged with felony second degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee or elude an officer.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Sunday, an officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and stopped the vehicle. The vehicle pulled over to the side of the road and another vehicle pulled over as well. Officers attempted to approach the target of the stop and then both vehicles pulled away from the scene.
The vehicles traveled southbound and eventually came to a stop on Highland Avenue. The officer ordered the drivers to show their hands and one of them complied. The other driver, later identified as Dawkins, drove away, reaching speeds of 56 mph and failing to stop at several controlled intersections. Dawkins nearly struck another vehicle at one of the intersections.
Dawkins eventually came to a stop at the 900 block of Grand Avenue and fled the car. Officers received information that Dawkins was hiding on the roof of what appeared to be an abandoned building on the 1000 block of Center Street. Dawkins was located and was in possession of the vehicle’s keys and his ID was located in the vehicle.
As of Tuesday morning, Dawkins remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $750 cash bond, online court records show. A status conference is set for Aug. 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: July 21
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Laquis L Dawkins Jr.
Laquis L Dawkins Jr., 800 block of English Street, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Decarlos D Farmer
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Decarlos (aka D'Carlos) D Farmer, 1600 block of Albert Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), deliver designer drugs (less than or equal to 3 grams).
Nicholas D Hall
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Nicholas (aka Nick Cane) D Hall, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
Jerry Hayden
Jerry Hayden, 2800 block of 16th Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft, attempt burglary of a building or dwelling, possession of burglarious tools.
Edward J Jensen
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Edward J Jensen, 3200 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, attempt sexual assault of a child under 13 years of age, attempt incest, sexual assault of a child under 13 years of age, incest.
Shaveze M Johnson
Shaveze (aka Chaveze) M Johnson, 1000 block of Park Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (less than or equal to 3 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), disorderly conduct.
John Michael Kelly
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
John Michael Kelly, 100 block of South Kane Street, Burlington, possession of narcotic drugs.
Joshua J Kosterman
Joshua J Kosterman, 1500 block of Jefferson Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Alisa A Martin
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alisa A Martin, 2000 block of Hickory Grove Avenue, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Clitally Martinez
Clitally Martinez, 1200 block of Terrace Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Lisa M Matuszewski
Lisa M Matuszewski, 2700 block of Kenwood Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Dwayne A McCambridge
Dwayne A McCambridge, Franksville, Wisconsin, strangulation and suffocation (felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), possession of THC.
Nicholas J Michaelson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Nicholas J Michaelson, Rochester, Wisconsin, theft (movable property, special facts), felony personal ID theft (financial gain).
Zerek M Morrow
Zerek M Morrow, 4000 block of Olive Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer.
Zachery G Pease
Zachery G Pease, 1200 block of Main Street, Union Grove, possession of drug paraphernalia, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Damein Russell
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Damein Russell, Justice, Illinois, possession of THC.
Tomasz J Ruszkowski
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Tomasz J Ruszkowski, Des Plaines, Illinois, first degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia.
